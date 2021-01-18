Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Home News Reports California pauses the use of a huge batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: Read why
News Reports
Updated:

California pauses the use of a huge batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: Read why

In total, the batch of 330,000 doses has been distributed to 287 providers across the state of California.

OpIndia Staff
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (source: yourcentralvalley.com)
238

California health officials on Sunday told providers across the state to pause administering doses of a huge batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after several people, who received the dose, reportedly developed severe allergic reactions. In total, the batch of 330,000 doses has been distributed to 287 providers across the state. The shipments with this batch of the Moderna vaccine had arrived between January 5 and January 12.

Though the said incidents appear to be localised at a single community clinic, the California Department of Public Health said that the doses from Moderna Lot 041L20A that are suspected of causing a “higher-than-usual number of adverse events” should be put away before a probe is concluded.

“This week, a higher-than-usual number of adverse events were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic. Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours,” read the statement.

Statement released by the California Department of Public Health

Meanwhile, providers were told to use doses from other available vaccine inventory until the investigation is complete. The pause applies only to one lot that came from Moderna, and not all the vaccine doses from the company.

The clinic that had the allergic reactions switched to another lot of Moderna vaccine after closing for a few hours, according to the state. Officials, however, didn’t disclose the clinic’s name or location.

The manufacturer, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are reviewing the lot and related medical information.

Statement released by the California Department of Public Health

First reaction due to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine reported from Boston

It is pertinent to note here that prior to this, a doctor in Boston had developed a severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine. On December 26th it was reported that Dr Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow at Boston Medical Center, said he had a severe reaction almost immediately after being vaccinated. He complained of feeling dizzy with a racing heart. This was reported to be the first severe reaction publicly linked to Moderna’s vaccine, which was then in its first week of a nationwide rollout.

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine dose leads to deaths in Norway

Moreover, twenty-three people reportedly died in Norway within days of receiving their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine with 13 of those deaths apparently related to the side effects of the shots.

Common reactions to the vaccine, including fever and nausea, “may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some frail patients,” New York Post quoted Sigurd Hortemo, chief physician at the Norwegian Medicines Agency, as saying in a statement on January 15 (Friday).

Reacting to the death reports, a Pfizer rep had said that the company is “aware of reported deaths” following the administration of the vaccine in Norway and is working with the Norwegian Medicines Agency to gather all the relevant information.

India also begins its nationwide COVID-19 vaccine programme

Meanwhile, India also began its nationwide inoculation programme on Saturday (16 January). AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, who was among others to get vaccinated at the Delhi hospital on the first day of Covid vaccination drive, said on Monday that he didn’t experience any side effects because of the vaccine.

After getting the vaccine jab, “I didn’t experience any side effect. I have been working since morning and attending meetings as well. I’m all right”, Randeep Guleria said while speaking to media on Monday.

Randeep Guleria also urged people to get vaccinated in a bid to lower Covid-19 mortality rate in the country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscalifornia moderna vaccine
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

From Times of Islamabad to The Hindu: 5 media outlets which ’knew about the Balakot airstrike before it happened’ according to ‘liberal’ logic

Dibakar Dutta -
The Mumbai Police leaked the private WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami on the internet in order to embarrass the Republic TV Editor.
Read more
Entertainment

Director of ‘Tandav’ issues ‘unconditional apology’ for hurting Hindu sentiments after UP Police registers an FIR: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the recently released controversial web series Tandav, has issued an "unconditional apology".
Read more

‘Consensual affair’ between minors and adults not a valid defense, says SC: Here’s why it is significant in view of growing Grooming Jihad cases

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The Supreme Court on the 13th of January delivered a very significant judgment in a case involving the kidnapping of a minor.

As India starts world’s largest COVID vaccination drive, media organisations resort to spreading lies and fear

Media Fact-Check Jinit Jain -
Several media organisations have published headlines that alluded the ward boy who died of heart attack in Moradabad, had lost his life because of COVID-19 vaccine

‘Gaadi se layenge farzi comedian ko’: UP Police reaches Madhya Pradesh to take custody of Munawar Faruqui

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UP Police has sought custody of 'comedian' Munawar Faruqui in a 2020 case pertaining to allegations of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses.

Hinduphobic content on OTT platforms and censorship: The case against it and the ironic case for it

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Content creators don’t stay away from picking on other communities because they fear lawsuits or court cases. They stay away because they fear raw street power.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik says he loves India and fans can’t keep calm

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Zayn Malik was heard singing Mohammad Rafi's Chaudavi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope.
Read more
Social Media

‘Madam Chief Minister’ poster row: Bhim Sena threatens to cut off Richa Chadha’s tongue, actress apologises for poster

OpIndia Staff -
The poster of 'Madam Chief Minister' showed Richa Chadha holding a broom. Many have called it an offensive stereotyping of the Dalit community.
Read more
News Reports

‘Not a single NPA in the three decades of its existence,’ Adani Group rubbishes Subramanian Swamy’s allegations

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had put out allegations on Twitter against Adani accusing him of non-payment of loans worth Rs 4.5 lakhs, which has allegedly turned into an NPA.
Read more
Media

What the Nidhi-Harvard story reveals about our world: Get off your high horse, you are not that special, anyway

Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberal journalist, Nidhi Razdan, thought she had received an offer from Harvard University to become an Associate Professor of journalism.
Read more
Media

Congress admits Mumbai police leaked Arnab Goswami chats: Here are all the wild conspiracy theories they generated

K Bhattacharjee -
Prithviraj Chavan has admitted that it was the Mumbai Police which leaked the private WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami.
Read more
Media

Pakistan claims India staged Pulwama attack after Mumbai Police leaks chat to embarrass Arnab, Republic hits back: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan has now issued a statement on the nonsensical controversy surrounding the private WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Mamata Banerjee declares war against Suvendu Adhikari, will contest 2021 polls from Nandigram, latter says ‘challenge accepted’

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee declared that she would be contesting the upcoming Assembly polls from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur.
Read more
Media

From Times of Islamabad to The Hindu: 5 media outlets which ’knew about the Balakot airstrike before it happened’ according to ‘liberal’ logic

Dibakar Dutta -
The Mumbai Police leaked the private WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami on the internet in order to embarrass the Republic TV Editor.
Read more
News Reports

California pauses the use of a huge batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
Prior to this, a doctor in Boston had developed a severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Read more
Entertainment

‘Took his penis out and asked me to feel it’: Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
Sherlyn Chopra has come forward and alleged that Sajid Khan took his penis out of his pants when she went to meet him in 2006
Read more
Entertainment

Director of ‘Tandav’ issues ‘unconditional apology’ for hurting Hindu sentiments after UP Police registers an FIR: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the recently released controversial web series Tandav, has issued an "unconditional apology".
Read more
Opinions

‘Consensual affair’ between minors and adults not a valid defense, says SC: Here’s why it is significant in view of growing Grooming Jihad cases

K Bhattacharjee -
The Supreme Court on the 13th of January delivered a very significant judgment in a case involving the kidnapping of a minor.
Read more
Entertainment

BBC ‘Death in Bollywood’ documentary: Jiah Khan’s sister narrates how Sajid Khan harassed the actor, says ‘he asked her to take off her top’

OpIndia Staff -
BBC recently come out with a documentary series titled 'Death in Bollywood' that traced the mysterious death of late actress Jiah Khan
Read more
Media Fact-Check

As India starts world’s largest COVID vaccination drive, media organisations resort to spreading lies and fear

Jinit Jain -
Several media organisations have published headlines that alluded the ward boy who died of heart attack in Moradabad, had lost his life because of COVID-19 vaccine
Read more
News Reports

India Today CFO and Distribution Head being grilled by ED again in the fake TRP case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
India Today CFO was earlier summoned by the ED for questioning in the TRP case on January 8.
Read more
News Reports

‘Gaadi se layenge farzi comedian ko’: UP Police reaches Madhya Pradesh to take custody of Munawar Faruqui

OpIndia Staff -
UP Police has sought custody of 'comedian' Munawar Faruqui in a 2020 case pertaining to allegations of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com