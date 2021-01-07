Thursday, January 7, 2021
Updated:

Never forgive! Delhi riots were a plot to humiliate India before the whole world

Communist flags, Nazi flags, Confederate flags. In the great nation that crushed Communism and Nazism. The storm had been gathering. Anyone could have foreseen what happened today.

Abhishek Banerjee
Never forget that anarchists and enemies of democracy wanted Delhi to burn, and they succeeded in February 2020
Capitol Hill violence(L), Delhi Riots (R), images via Twitter and Outlook India
78

Today, America stands in disgrace. World leaders have all expressed concern for the condition of democracy in America. For a nation that is used to leading the free world, we cannot imagine a greater embarrassment. Absolutely nobody is sparing them today. Not American citizens. Not people around the world. You almost feel bad for the nation that is symbolized by Lady Liberty who lifts her lamp beside the golden door. Whither America?

This Reuters photo will have a special place in the halls of infamy.

Reuters photograph of the Capitol Hill violence

But why? Over the last few years, America has been a country increasingly at war with itself. We saw left-wing thugs burning the campus of UC Berkeley, one of the world’s great universities. Then, we saw right-wing thugs gather menacingly at Charlottesville in Virginia. Last year, violent left-wing mobs took over American cities, from Seattle to Minneapolis.

Communist flags, Nazi flags, Confederate flags. In the great nation that crushed Communism and Nazism. The storm had been gathering. Anyone could have foreseen what happened today.

So what makes today so special and so unforgivable? It’s the symbolism of where it happened. Nobody will ever forgive Trump supporters for what they did today.

It is not the magnitude of the violence. It is the sight of the US Capitol under siege that has shamed America.

Now have a look at this photo.

A photo of the Delhi riots in February 2020, image via The Print

That’s our capital, the beating heart of the world’s largest democracy. See the wall of smoke rising from it. All this as our Prime Minister stands shoulder to shoulder with the President of the United States.

Imagine the humiliation. A meeting between the two most powerful leaders of the free world. Somebody wanted to ruin that image. They wanted to show India as a broken nation, not worthy of leading the free world. They wanted to see Delhi in flames.

And they got their wish. The Delhi riots shamed India in a way like no other. And the worst part is that they used their ecosystem to push claims that the ruling BJP itself was responsible for the violence.

Ask yourself the obvious question. Can you imagine any leader wanting this when he is hosting the President of the United States? Who had the motive to orchestrate these riots? Who had the most to gain by shaming India? And who are the people that have been working hard to defame India on all international forums for the last six years?

The violence began the afternoon that Trump landed in Amdavad. The violence stopped almost as soon as he left Delhi, as if someone had pulled a switch. Can you imagine how our leaders would be squirming as they met the President of the United States in the backdrop of a burning national capital? What did the BJP, or any organization related to BJP, have to gain here? Nothing, except humiliation.

Now can you imagine the smiles on the faces of the anti-national lobby as Delhi burned? They had wanted exactly this.

Think about those who make wild allegations that BJP was behind the Delhi riots. The one thing they never explain: what could have been the motive? Show me a diplomatic motive for the BJP to want these riots. Show me even a petty domestic political motive. Or show me even a cause for irritation. You can’t. Why would the BJP or its supporters embarrass PM Modi before the world? If you suspect petty politics, the Delhi elections were already over and not due for another five years. The BJP had swept Lok Sabha polls just a few months ago and the PM was at the peak of his popularity. The only thing the Delhi riots did was ruin a beautiful moment for BJP, PM Modi and India.

And you know exactly who wanted that. It is sad that one even needs to even make this common-sense argument out aloud. It shows you how far the fake narratives have penetrated.

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

