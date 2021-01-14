National President of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Bhupinder Singh Mann has recused himself from the four-member committee formed by the Supreme Court. On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Agriculture laws and named four committee members that will talk to all the stakeholders and submit a report in the apex court. The report will be considered part of the ongoing cases on recently enacted Agriculture Laws.

S. Bhupinder Singh Mann Ex MP and National President of BKU and Chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee has recused himself from the 4 member committee constituted by Hon’ble Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/pHZhKXcVdT — Bhartiya Kisan Union (@BKU_KisanUnion) January 14, 2021

‘I am ready to sacrifice any position offered’ said Mann

In his statement, Mann said that he is recusing himself over “prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and public in general”. He further added that he is ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to him, so he does “not to compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country.”

A three-judge Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI), SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, formed the said committee. The three other members named by the Supreme Court were Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi, Ashok Gulati (Agricultural Economist) and Anil Ghanwat (President of Shetkari Sanghatana).

Mann had supported Congress Party in the past

There were reports that the Supreme Court’s selected committee members had shown support for the reforms in the Agriculture laws. However, it has to be noted that Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Bhupinder Singh Mann and the BKU had supported Congress Party in the 2019 general elections. There is even a video of Bhupinder Singh Mann shared by Bharatiya Kisan Union where he announces his support for the Congress party.