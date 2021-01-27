The Delhi Police have so far registered 22 FIRs in the Republic Day rioting cases. Over 200 rioters have been detained under charges of rioting, damaging public property and attacking police personnel. The police stated that they are making arrests after due verifications.

As reported by the Indian Express, 9 ‘farmer leaders’ have been named so far in the FIRs for the Republic Day violence, including Yogendra Yadav. The police have stated that they are verifying phone cameras, CCTV, and drone footage to identify rioters.

As per the latest reports, farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil & Joginder Singh Ugraha have been named in FIRs. FIR also mentions the name of BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

As per reports, one of the FIRs, registered in Nangloi station, names at least 40 so-called ‘farmer leaders’ who were a part of the negotiations with the government. Yogendra Yadav’s name features in that FIR too. The report by Amar Ujala states that the FIR also includes charges under vandalism and robbery. The charges of robbery have been included because some of the rioters had snatched away tear gas shells from the police.

The Delhi Police have stated that the case of the violence at Red Fort will be investigated by the Crime Branch. Cases have been filed under dacoity (section 395), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 120 b (punishment of criminal conspiracy), and other sections.

Multiple FIRs filed by Delhi Police over yesterday’s violence in national capital. Farmer leaders named in the FIR.@Arunima24 shares details with @AnushaSoni23. pic.twitter.com/zZF9R9yy5h — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 27, 2021

Delhi Police sources have stated that the farmer leaders who had attended the meeting with Delhi Police and had signed an undertaking declaring that no untoward incident will happen during their tractor rally, will be held accountable and FIRs will be lodged in their names. The Delhi Police is to hold a press conference shortly to provide further details.