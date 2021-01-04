The curious case of alleged links of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh with a shell company purportedly used to route money from abroad into India is getting interesting by the day. After the Income Tax department launched a probe into allegations of money laundering against a certain Daljit Singh, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has now taken to Twitter to rant and rave against the inquiry.

Ah Lao Fadh Lao Mera PLATINUM CERTIFICATE



“In Recognition of the Contribution Towards Building THIS GREAT NATION”



Twitter Te Beh Ke Apne Aap Nu Desh Bhakt Dasan NAAL Tusi Desh Bhakt Ni Ban Jande.. Odey Lai Kam Karna Penda..



✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/bSCHcN8yzQ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 3, 2021

In a series of tweets against the Income Tax inquiry, a seemingly rattled Dosanjh grumbled about the state of affairs in the country and shared a Platinum certificate issued by the Ministry of Finance for the year to allege that he has been one of the honest taxpayers.

Jee Tan Ni C Karda Par Ah Lao..



Aj Haalat Eh Ban Gaye aa Ke Apne Aap Nu BHARAT DA NAGRIK HON DA V SABOOT DENA PEY RIHA ..



Eni Hate Eni Nafarat Na Failao Buggey..



Havaa Ch Teer ni Chalaide.. Edar Odar Vajj Jande Hunde aa 😎 pic.twitter.com/zeD6BOxbF8 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 3, 2021

Interestingly, the certificate he shared on Twitter bears his name as ‘Daljit Singh’. Perhaps, Dosanjh believes that just because he has been awarded a ‘Platinum Certificate’ by the IT department for the year 2019-20, he is immune to any probe launched against him in connection with his alleged past wrongdoings.

Dosanjh’s vehement condemnation comes on the heels of a probe launched by the Income Tax department for allegedly routing foreign money to finance farmer protests. A complaint was lodged by Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) on December 27, based on the research shared by Twitter user Vijay Patel who had alleged that a company named Speed Records and certain dubious individuals, including a certain ‘Daljit Singh’, have been prudently involving in money laundering and routing activities to fund the anti-farm laws agitation.

The curious case of a shell company owned by a certain Daljit Singh

The complaint also raised aspersions on the involvement of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh in enabling the laundering and routing of money to support the ongoing farmers’ agitation in the country. It alleged that another company named Famous Std. Ltd. was incorporated on 9th August 2016 and dissolved on 16th January 2018 with Directors Sundip Singh Khakh and one Mr Daljit Singh.

Details on Famous STD LTD

Interestingly, Mr Daljit Singh was born in January 1984, the same month and year when actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh was born. However, the complaint added that it was unclear whether both the persons are the same. But Diljit Dosanjh’s meltdown on Twitter and the IT certificate shared by him that described him as ‘Daljit Singh’ indicates that the person in question might be none other than himself.

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sundip Singh Khakh was a director in FSL

Curiously, the other director of the company FSL, Sundip Singh Khakh is also the manager of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Furthermore, Kaka Singh Mohanwalia alias Sundip Singh Khakh has been amongst the many suspected individuals who are allegedly linked to Speed Records, a company that has been registering themselves on and off from the year 2011 to 2020, under various names, but either with the same address registered or same personnel operating as office bearers, indulging in suspicious activities detrimental to Indian interests, involving Indians too in activities such as anti-CAA riots as well as farmers’ agitation.

LRO complaint alleges shell companies linked to Daljit Singh involved in funding ongoing farmers’ protests

Speed Records, UK, was incorporated with UK Director Kaka Singh Mohanwalia alias Sundip Singh Khakh, which was a dormant company. One Mr Dinesh Auluck who is the owner of Speed Records India resigned from his office on 5 August 2013 just a month after the establishment of the company. The company was later dissolved on 9th September 2014.

Similar irregularities were also witnessed in other supposed shell companies put up by suspected individuals. Another company with the name Speed UK Recs Ltd was incorporated on 21st June 2013. The same Mr Dinesh Auluck joined this company on 8th July 2013 and resigned from his office in just 12 days on 20 July 2013. This company, too, was dissolved on 3 February 2015.

“It is to be noted that the curious case of this vanishing companies and bobbing up of its office bearers in subsequent in later companies show an elaborate network established with a well-thought-of stratagem to hoodwink Governmental Authorities there and also facilitate convenient mode for funding and supporting anti-national and secessionist activities in India,” the complaint filed by LRO said.

Diljit Dosanjh’s NGO Saanjh Foundation’s links with Sukhbir Singh Badal under the scanner

Diljit Dosanjh is also under the scanner of the IT department for his NGO Saanjh Foundation. Diljit Dosanjh receives an honorarium for music events conducted through his Saanjh Foundation, which does not have an FCRA Registration to operate in India. The complaint filed by the LRO also alleged that the NGO’s address is the same as that given by former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in a defamation case.

It is also pertinent to note that Diljit Dosanjh has been a vocal supporter of the ongoing farmers’ protests and has also donated Rs 1 crore to the farmers’ cause. It is also submitted that the IT sleuths had had already raided the houses of popular Punjabi singers Diljit Dosanjh, Miss Pooja and Gippy Grewal and the premises of two Punjabi film-producing firms in the year 2012 and they are alleged to have been associated with Dharam Seva, Speed Records and other dubious companies in the UK.