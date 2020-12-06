It has been evident for quite some time that the concept of Khalistan, an ethnoreligious state for Sikhs, has more support in western countries than it seems to have in India itself. Naturally, there are attempts that have been made and are being made to sow the seeds of anarchy in our country from abroad. At the thick of it have been entertainers with significant following who have employed extremely disturbing rhetoric to hijack the ‘farmer protests’ to further the Khalistan agenda.

In this context, a Twitter user, Vijay Patel, made some interesting observations about one Kaka Singh Mohanwalia alias Sundip Singh Khakh, manager of popular entertainer Diljit Dosanjh and a volunteer at Dharma Seva Records (DSR). Additionally, the details of a series of companies have surfaced which appear rather intriguing on the face of it.

Dharma Seva Records is a registered charity at the United Kingdom for the promotion of “extraordinary dharamic music”. Its website states, “The sevadaars used their connections and skills to set up a fully integrated framework, which now consists of Singers, Song Writers, Music Producers, Video Producers, Social Media, a PR Team and most importantly, a Not for Profit Record Label, which ensures that all profits will be reinvested into creating bigger and better ‘dharamic’ projects.”

According to the website, entertainers such as Diljit Dosanjh, Jazzy B, Harbhajan Mann, Sukshinder Shinda, Charanjit Ahuja, Durga Rangila, Satwinder Bugga, Jaz Dhami, KS Makhan, Tru-Skool, Kulwinder Johal, Kaos Productions, Gupsy Aujla, Raju Dinehwala, Benny Dhaliwal, Geeta Zaildar, Mangi Mahal, Bups Sagoo, DJ Dips, Jassy Jallanderi, Raman Aujla, Bikram Singh, Amit Rai, Inside Man, Meshi Eshara, Manak-E, Madan Maddi, Manjit Pappu, Sangra Vibes and Juggy Rehal have “committed to the cause”.

Twitter user Vijay Patel, who tweets under the username @vijaygajera, pointed out that there are a series of companies with names similar to DSR and the same individuals appear to be at important positions in these companies as well. Furthermore, in certain cases, they share the same address. Interestingly, however, these companies were often dormant and shut down within a few years.

First, there is the Dharam Seva Limited (DSL) which was established in January 2013 and dissolved in July 2016. Its address is listed as ‘1 St. Davids Close, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, CV31 1NN’. The officials at this company are listed as Sundip Singh Khakh and Gurmeet Singh.

Then, there is Dharam Seva Records Limited (DSRL) which was established in September 2013 and dissolved in May 2016. The address is the same as tDSL and Sundip Singh Khakh is the director at this company.

Sundip Singh Khakh is also an official at the Famous STD Ltd (FSL) along with one Daljit Singh. This company was established in August 2016 and dissolved in January 2018. An interesting to note here is that Daljit Singh was born in January 1984, the same month Diljit Dosanjh was born in. Daljit Singh resigned as the director from the company a month after it was established.

A fourth company is ‘Buildage Ltd’ where Sundip Singh Khakh is a registered official at the company along with Baljit Singh and Amrit Singh. This company had the lifespan of a little over a year. It was incorporated in April 2016 and dissolved in August the next year.

The next is the Atma Teas Ltd (ATL) which was incorporated in May 2015 and dissolved in September two years later. It is registered at the address ‘112 Office 112 Oxford Street, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England, CV32 4RB’, the same address as the previous two companies, FSL and BL.

The sixth company is the Flamesky Limited (FL) which is registered at ‘1 St. Davids Close, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, United Kingdom, CV31 1NN’, the same as DSL. It was established in September 2013 and dissolved in May 2015.

Sundip Singh Khakh is also an official at Speed Records Ltd (SRL) with two others. It was incorporated in September 2011 and dissolved the same month in 2014.

Apart from these companies, Vijay Patel spoke of two other companies ‘SPEED UK RECS LTD’ और ‘SPEED UK RECORDS LTD’ as well. Sundip Singh Khakh is associated with both these companies which were established in 2015 and dissolved in 2015. The Twitter user alleged that Kaka Singh Mohanwalia is Sundip Singh Khakh and is using his Trust to instigate farmers and youth.

It is pertinent to mention here that In June 2020, a demand for an FIR against Diljit Dosanjh was raised after he was seen supporting Gurpatwant Pannu’s and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) demand for Khalistan. Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu had urged Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to order that FIR’s be filed in every police station of the state against singer Diljit Dosanjh and two others. Diljit Dosanjh has also been very vocal amidst the ongoing farmer protests.