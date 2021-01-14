Thursday, January 14, 2021
Home Media TRP scam: ED in BARC office to question CEO Sunil Lulla's team, including top...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

TRP scam: ED in BARC office to question CEO Sunil Lulla’s team, including top officials, regarding inconsistencies in their version

Dr Derrick Gray, who is the Chief of Measurement Science and part of the top management team at BARC, is being quizzed in Mumbai by ED.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image: Jhalak.com
10

In a big development in the fake TRP case, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned top BARC officials, part of BARC CEO Sunil Lulla’s team. The summons is in regard to inconsistencies in BARC versions on the TRP Scam.

The officials are facing interrogation right now. Dr Derrick Gray, who is the Chief of Measurement Science and part of the top management team at BARC, is being quizzed in Mumbai. Separately, ED officials are even at the BARC office at the moment questioning top officers about the TRP case.

The Enforcement Directorate had last month filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) that is equivalent to a police FIR under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the alleged TRP rigging scam that is being investigated by the Mumbai police. The ED complaint was filed after studying a Mumbai police FIR that was registered in October and it had named the Republic TV channel, two Marathi channels and few other individuals.

The ED is probing if fake TRPs were generated and if the money earned through this was used to generate illegal funds and create illegitimate assets.

Interestingly, while Republic TV has been in the fray and is being widely investigated for the fake TRP scam, the original Hansa Research Report and the subsequent FIR based on the report named India Today. Republic TV’s name was not mentioned by Hansa or BARC in the TRP scam.

OpIndia had, recently, received incriminating details which raised eyebrows on BARC’s veracity in presenting an accurate picture of TRP of channels. We reported how 2016 internal BARC emails clearly hinted that BARC might not be working to present an accurate picture of TRP in the first place and is deeply open to data being rigged and results being flawed.

The TRP scam seems to be far deeper than anyone had fathomed. While news channels are being spoken about widely by investigative agencies, genres that get extremely high revenue for their advertising slots are often those in the entertainment and sports category. BARC’s internal emails which recently came to the fore, shows how BARC might not be particularly forthcoming in the information they are providing to investigative agencies to ensure that their internal management stays away from the investigation. Therefore, it is important that for the truth to emerge, officials of all channels involved need to be questioned, especially, those from BARC.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After opposing the Jallikattu tooth and nail, Rahul Gandhi looks to salvage image by attending the festival

OpIndia Staff -
After Congress opposed Jallikattu and called it cruel and barbaric for years,, Party's top leader today attended the festivities in Madurai.
Read more
News Reports

Trouble mounts for Dhananjay Munde: After rape allegations, BJP demands NCP leader’s resignation and EC action

OpIndia Staff -
Despite serious rape allegations against Dhananjay Munde, Sharad Pawar's NCP was seen backing its minister
Read more

Is collapse of Congress making the left ecosystem more openly Hinduphobic?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Americans already know about Muslims and Hindus. The binary is simple to explain. That’s what Indian liberals are doing.

Adultery should be a crime in armed forces: Centre tells SC

Law OpIndia Staff -
The Centre contended that decriminalising adultery might cause instability as defense personnel stay away from their families for long durations.

As Twitter stocks plummet post Trump ban, CEO Jack Dorsey writes a long-winded thread: Pomp, arrogance and zero substance

Social Media Nupur J Sharma -
As Twitter decided to ban US President Donald Trump from its platform, its stock plummeted and Jack Dorsey has finally spoken

Parliamentary panel on IT to summon Facebook, Twitter over data safety, banning accounts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports have stated that the panel members have unanimously agreed upon the concerns over Twitter playing the role of publisher and censor.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.
Read more
World

Vanishing barons: Alibaba founder Jack Ma and 4 other Chinese billionaires who had mysteriously gone missing

OpIndia Staff -
Several prominent elites from China who had ran afoul with the CCP had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, including Jack Ma
Read more
News Reports

SEBI bans CNBC Awaaz Stocks Editor for fraudulent trading. Here is how he made Rs 3 crore

OpIndia Staff -
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market regulator on Wednesday barred CNBC Awaaz Editor Hemant Ghai, his mother and his wife for indulging in fraudulent trading practices.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Video of an NSUI leader Tauqeer Ali hurling abuses to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
NSUI leader Taqueer Ali was recently promoted by the Congress party as the President of the Bulandshahr City Congress Committee
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Government and Policy

History books should teach India’s civilisational, linguistic heritage, not unfounded claims: Parliamentary Committee meets to discuss NCERT books

Jhankar Mohta -
The panel heard suggestions from ex-NCERT director and other representatives on reforms in textbooks
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Congress supporter and BKU leader Bhupinder Singh Mann recuses himself from Supreme Court ordered committee on farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Mann, who had declared support for Congress in the 2019 general elections, has stated that he stands with farmers and Punjab.
Read more
Media

TRP scam: ED in BARC office to question CEO Sunil Lulla’s team, including top officials, regarding inconsistencies in their version

OpIndia Staff -
According to information received, ED officials are at the BARC office at the moment questioning top officers about the TRP case.
Read more
News Reports

Rakesh Tikait gives another indication about how the farmer protests are completely political: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
The statements from Rakesh Tikait makes it evident that these protests are politically motivated and have nothing to do with interest of farmers
Read more
World

World’s oldest known artwork is of a warty pig, found in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Islands

OpIndia Staff -
The warty pig cave painting located in Leang Tedongnge cave in Sulawesi Island is believed to be created by humans using red ochre pigment.
Read more
Crime

Ormanjhi beheading case: Ranchi Police arrests main accused Shaikh Bilal

OpIndia Staff -
Ormanjhi beheading case main accused Shiekh Bilal arrested by Ranchi Police
Read more
Politics

Jammu and Kashmir: Cracks appear in Gupkar alliance after BJP wins big in DDC elections. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The infighting began after other coalition partners accused the NC of partiality in seat-sharing and fielding candidates against its own coalition party candidates.
Read more
News Reports

After opposing the Jallikattu tooth and nail, Rahul Gandhi looks to salvage image by attending the festival

OpIndia Staff -
After Congress opposed Jallikattu and called it cruel and barbaric for years,, Party's top leader today attended the festivities in Madurai.
Read more
News Reports

Trouble mounts for Dhananjay Munde: After rape allegations, BJP demands NCP leader’s resignation and EC action

OpIndia Staff -
Despite serious rape allegations against Dhananjay Munde, Sharad Pawar's NCP was seen backing its minister
Read more
Opinions

Is collapse of Congress making the left ecosystem more openly Hinduphobic?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Americans already know about Muslims and Hindus. The binary is simple to explain. That’s what Indian liberals are doing.
Read more
Law

Adultery should be a crime in armed forces: Centre tells SC

OpIndia Staff -
The Centre contended that decriminalising adultery might cause instability as defense personnel stay away from their families for long durations.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com