In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized 112 properties, belonging to the firm of Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, in connection to the ₹5600 crores National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) scam.

While taking to Twitter, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya informed that the plots attached by ED are located in Titwala in the Thane district of Maharashtra. Astha Group, owned by one Mohit Agarwal, had reportedly defaulted on its payment of Rs 250 crores to the investors. And Pratap Sarnaik’s Vihang Group had helped in laundering the money, prompting the ED to take action.

ED took possession of Shivsena Pratap Sarnaik”s 112 Land/Properties yesterday.



ED put its Board on 78.27 acres land of Vihang Astha Housing Co at Gurwali, Titwala.



Sarnaik & Mohit Aggarwal diverted ₹100 crore of NSEL scam to buy these properties. I visited the site today pic.twitter.com/ojFWnWbI5N — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) January 10, 2021

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who visited the plots on Sunday, had earlier met the Enforcement Directorate officials last month and alleged that Pratap Sarnaik sold the plots, despite being attached by the central investigative agency. As per reports, the BJP leader stated that Pratap Sarnaik and Mohit Agarwal also diverted 100 crores from National Spot Exchange Limited to buy the attached plots.

When ED verified the claims with the Revenue Departments Office, it found that the 112 plots, which it took in its possession, did not show up in the records. As such, the Enforcement Directorate submitted the details of the attachment on Saturday. However, it is unclear how the revenue records had no details about the ED’s attachment.

Enforcement Directorate raids Pratap Sarnaik’s residences; Uddhav Thackeray defends his party member

The Enforcement Directorate had in November 2020 raided the residences and official premises of the Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in connection with a money laundering case involving the Shiv Sena MLA. The search was conducted at 10 places across Mumbai and Thane with the links to the aforementioned Shiv Sena leader. Subsequently, the agency arrested Sarnaik’s close aide in connection with a money laundering case linked to the legislator.

A day after the raid, the Shiv Sena chief come out in defence of his loyalist, calling the action taken by the agency against Sarnaik’s family ‘pervert politics’. Thackeray alleged that Sarnaik’s family was being targeted by the ED.

Pakistani credit card recovered from Sarnaik’s house registered on his address

For the unversed, on December 12, a credit card registered under the name of a Pakistani national was recovered from the premises of Sarnaik. The credit card was registered with Sarnaik’s address.