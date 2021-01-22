Soon after the US Presidential Elections that several in America believe were rigged, supporters of former President Donald Trump had swarmed the Capitol Hill building to protest against the perceived injustice. While the violence raged on, tech-giants, Twitter and Facebook, had suspended the account of Donald Trump assuming that the then sitting President of the United States of America should not speak to the people because in they ‘believed’ he might insight violence.

While Twitter has shown no inclination thus far to unsuspend Donald Trump’s account, Facebook has announced that they are now referring their decision to permanently suspend Trump’s account to their ‘oversight board’. Facebook had recently announced the formation of an ‘independent’ oversight board to regulate content on its platform and determine whether posts violate the platform’s norms on nudity, hate speech and insensitivity. According to Facebook, even Mark Zuckerberg cannot overturn the decision of the oversight board, formulated to take decisions on their toughest content issues.

In their announcement Facebook said that they believe their decision is “necessary and right”. However, since this was a decision of great significance, they have sent it to the oversight board to take the final call.

“While we await the board’s decision, Mr. Trump’s access will remain suspended indefinitely. We look forward to receiving the board’s decision — and we hope, given the clear justification for our actions on January 7, that it will uphold the choices we made. In addition to the board’s determination on whether to uphold or overturn the indefinite suspension, Facebook welcomes any observations or recommendations from the board around suspensions when the user is a political leader”, Facebook said in their announcement.

Further, Facebook agreed that while they believe their decision was correct in the light of the Capitol Hill violence, they also believe that the criticism about big-tech wielding too much power was justified and hence, they have forwarded their decision to the ‘oversight board’ to take the final call.

“Whether you believe the decision was justified or not, many people are understandably uncomfortable with the idea that tech companies have the power to ban elected leaders. Many argue private companies like Facebook shouldn’t be making these big decisions on their own. We agree. Every day, Facebook makes decisions about whether content is harmful, and these decisions are made according to Community Standards we have developed over many years. It would be better if these decisions were made according to frameworks agreed by democratically accountable lawmakers. But in the absence of such laws, there are decisions that we cannot duck. This is why we established the Oversight Board. It is the first body of its kind in the world: an expert-led independent organization with the power to impose binding decisions on a private social media company. Its decision will be available at the board’s website when it is issued”, said Facebook.

Is the oversight board, now deciding on the account of Donald Trump, really ‘independent’, as claimed by Facebook? Here is the George Soros and Muslim Brotherhood link

An investigation by Sharyl Atkinson of RealClearInvestigations in September 2020 had revealed that 18 of the 20 members of the oversight board by Facebook has ties to liberal billionaire George Soros. Earlier this year, George Soros had declared war against nationalists and nationalism, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even Donald Trump.

The investigation revealed that 90 per cent of the board’s members “collaborated with or are tied to groups that have received funding from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.”

Helle Thorning-Schmidt, former Prime Minister of Denmark, Catalina Botero-Marino, Afia Asantewaa Asare-Kyei and Sudhir Krishnaswamy are some of the members on the oversight board with ties to George Soros. Other members with links to the liberal billionaire include Ronaldo Lemos, Michael McConnell, Alan Rusbridger and Andas Sajo.

The links to George Soros and the overwhelming pattern here is not enough.

It was also revealed and covered by OpIndia in great detail, that one of the members of the Facebook Oversight Board is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist outfit banned in multiple Arab and Western countries, in addition to being a Nobel Peace Laureate. The Nobel Peace Prize does not carry much meaning at this point given the fact that Barack Obama, another winner, went on to bomb Libya into slavery apart from plunging the entire Middle-East into further chaos.

According to the report, Tawakkol Karman was formerly a member of the Islamist Yemeni Islah Party (YIP) that was backed by the Muslim Brotherhood. She called the MB “one of the victims of official tyranny and terrorism in the region.” The MB acknowledged their ties with her and proudly congratulated her after she won the Nobel Peace Prize.