The farmer protesters in Delhi have taken to using swords against the Delhi Police. Violence has been underway at the proposed ‘tractor parade’ after the protesters defied the routes they had received permission for from the authorities.

Swords were used against Delhi Police personnel. How do you spin this? How much longer do you let Delhi be taken hostage like this? — ishaan prakash (@ishaan_ANI) January 26, 2021

Videos have surfaced that show protesters wielding their swords during the tractor parade and defying the law enforcement authorities. Some are also on horsebacks with a sword in their hands.

There are videos going viral that demonstrate how precarious the situation is at the national capital.

11 months ago, Delhi was witness to the same brand of ‘protests’ that it is seeing today. On that occasion, Delhi Police constable Ratan Lal had lost his life. He was shot by rioters when violence had erupted in Delhi.

Today, we see the same brand of ‘protests’ at the national capital where the Delhi Police is being attacked with swords and lathis. The Delhi Police has been forced to use tear gas shells and its own lathis to get the situation under control. But it does not appear the matter will be resolved anytime soon.

There is increasing concern among the populace that the current spate of ‘protests’ will end in absolute disaster just as the cycle of protests in 2020 by people with a malicious agenda caused immense destruction and devastation to life and property.