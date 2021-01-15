Friday, January 15, 2021
Home News Reports Fresh wave of coronavirus cases reported in Hebei province, massive quarantine centres being built...
News Reports
Updated:

Fresh wave of coronavirus cases reported in Hebei province, massive quarantine centres being built by Chinese govt

Covering an area of about 33 hectares, the centre will be used to isolate close contacts and secondary close contacts of confirmed coronavirus patients, according to the Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times.

Shashank Bharadwaj
Fresh cases of coronavirus reported from China/ Image Source: GT
28

Some regions in China have again reported fresh coronavirus cases, causing the communist government to impose lockdown orders.

In what seems to be a second-wave of the Covid-19, several fresh cases have been reported from Shijiazhuang in Hebei province. Following the outbreak, the Chinese authorities have begun to construct large designated quarantine areas for medical observation amidst rising cases.

Reportedly, China has started construction of a medical isolation centre in Hebei province to help contain a severe COVID-19 outbreak. Covering an area of about 33 hectares, the centre will reportedly be used to isolate close contacts and secondary close contacts of confirmed coronavirus patients, according to the Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times.

As per reports, China has transferred more than 20 thousand people to these makeshift centres at Shijiazhuang in Hebei province after fresh cases emerged in the North China province.

In addition to the existing centre, a total of 3,000 makeshift wards are expected to be built in the centre, which will have room for several thousand people. More than 28 million people are already under lockdown in both Heilongjiang and Hebei provinces due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases there.

The outbreak in China’s North and North-East is said to have originated in the coastal city of Dalian, where a series of local transmissions at the start of the year were traced back to infected cargo from Russia.

Meanwhile, China has reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months on Friday, with a total of 144 new cases recorded on January 14, up from 138 cases a day earlier. China also recorded death in Hebei province yesterday, marking the first death from COVID-19 since mid-May.

Feng Zijian, deputy director of the China Centre for Disease Control (CDC), warned that the Hebei outbreak had been spreading faster than previous ones. The medical experts are also worried that the incubation period for the new strain is longer than previous outbreaks, with infections detected even after the recommended 14 days of isolation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChina Hebei, China building, Chinese coronavirus
Shashank Bharadwaj

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

NDTV’s Ravish Kumar spreads fake news on paddy procurement by govt: Read full details of letter written by govt of India

OpIndia Staff -
PIB Additional Director General sent a letter to NDTV after Ravish Kumar used wrong data to accuse govt of lying about paddy procurement
Read more
Media

Ashoka University removes links introducing Nidhi Razdan as Harvard professor, another institute quietly edits website: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Ashoka University has announced that it is withdrawing tweets and posts related to Nidhi Razdan.
Read more

Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco: Former Director of Harvard’s Nieman Journalism Lab says the University does not offer journalism courses

Media OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan revealed that she had fallen for a phishing attack and that Harvard University had not really offered her a job.

Nidhi Razdan got ‘scammed’ into believing that she got a job from Harvard University: Here is what does not make sense in her story

News Reports Raju Das -
While Nidhi Razdan says that the Harvard job she was offered was fake, last year she had said she is teaching in Harvard

Nidhi Razdan was scammed into believing she got an offer from the real Harvard University to become a professor of journalism: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan, formerly with NDTV, has revealed that she was the victim of a phishing attack and Harvard never came calling.

Pakistan aircraft PIA Boeing 777 seized by authorities, passengers stranded: Read why Malaysia acted against PIA

World OpIndia Staff -
Malaysian authorities seized a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing-777 at the Kuala Lumpur Airport.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.
Read more
World

Vanishing barons: Alibaba founder Jack Ma and 4 other Chinese billionaires who had mysteriously gone missing

OpIndia Staff -
Several prominent elites from China who had ran afoul with the CCP had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, including Jack Ma
Read more
News Reports

Nidhi Razdan was scammed into believing she got an offer from the real Harvard University to become a professor of journalism: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan, formerly with NDTV, has revealed that she was the victim of a phishing attack and Harvard never came calling.
Read more
Government and Policy

History books should teach India’s civilisational, linguistic heritage, not unfounded claims: Parliamentary Committee meets to discuss NCERT books

Jhankar Mohta -
The panel heard suggestions from ex-NCERT director and other representatives on reforms in textbooks
Read more
Media

The Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco: A user had sounded off the alarms as early as September 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan revealed on Friday that she fell victim to a phishing scam and confirmed that she was never offered a job by Harvard.
Read more
Culture and History

NCERT says it has no information on source of claim made in textbook that Mughals had rebuilt temples after destroying them

OpIndia Staff -
NCERT History textbook says that Shahjahan and Aurangzeb have issued grants for rebuilding temples destroyed in war
Read more

Latest News

Politics

From ‘no trust on BJP’s vaccine’ to ‘impotency’ to ‘they can cause death’, Samajwadi Party’s petty politics over COVID-19 vaccine just does not end

Jhankar Mohta -
Samajwadi Party has been continuously trying to create an atmosphere of panic by spreading fake news about Covid-19 vaccine
Read more
News Reports

NDTV’s Ravish Kumar spreads fake news on paddy procurement by govt: Read full details of letter written by govt of India

OpIndia Staff -
PIB Additional Director General sent a letter to NDTV after Ravish Kumar used wrong data to accuse govt of lying about paddy procurement
Read more
Media

Ashoka University removes links introducing Nidhi Razdan as Harvard professor, another institute quietly edits website: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Ashoka University has announced that it is withdrawing tweets and posts related to Nidhi Razdan.
Read more
Media

Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco: Former Director of Harvard’s Nieman Journalism Lab says the University does not offer journalism courses

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan revealed that she had fallen for a phishing attack and that Harvard University had not really offered her a job.
Read more
News Reports

Fresh wave of coronavirus cases reported in Hebei province, massive quarantine centres being built by Chinese govt

Shashank Bharadwaj -
China has transferred more than 20 thousand people to these makeshift centres at Shijiazhuang in Hebei province after fresh cases emerged in the North China province.
Read more
News Reports

Nidhi Razdan got ‘scammed’ into believing that she got a job from Harvard University: Here is what does not make sense in her story

Raju Das -
While Nidhi Razdan says that the Harvard job she was offered was fake, last year she had said she is teaching in Harvard
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: SDM was seeking bribe during meeting where CM Gehlot spoke against corruption, arrested

Jinit Jain -
SDM Pinky Meena, and SDM Pushkar Mittal, along with the agent of a former SP have been arrested for taking bribes over a national highway project.
Read more
Media

‘Tit for Tat’, ‘Work of Art’: Netizens react to the Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco, question her logic

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens have been commenting on the Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco and pointed out the incredulousness of the whole situation.
Read more
News Reports

Puja Bharti murder case from Ranchi: Facebook account of victim deleted, BJP questions police inaction

OpIndia Staff -
The BJP has warned that it will hit the streets to protest in case the culprits are not arrested soon.
Read more
Media

The Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco: A user had sounded off the alarms as early as September 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan revealed on Friday that she fell victim to a phishing scam and confirmed that she was never offered a job by Harvard.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com