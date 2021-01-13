Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Home Sports Cricket Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make...
SportsCricketEditor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

Despite all the rigging and bot accounts, the Pakistan captain only managed to win the Twitter poll by a slender margin of over 1 per cent of votes.

OpIndia Staff
Virat Kohli (L) and Imran Khan (R)
7

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The intention of the poll by the ICC was to seek the opinion of the public regarding the greatest player as captain.

The ICC, through a series of tweets, put out infographics explaining how averages of players improved after these players became captain of their respective sides. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll. The three legends included in the poll were Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, South Africa captain AB de Villiers, Australia women’s cricket team skipper Meg Lanning. Pakistan’s former captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan was also included in the poll by the ICC.

As a day progressed, Indian cricket captain was handsomely winning the poll with a massive margin over the other three players. With Virat Kohli continuing to receive a lot many votes, the Pakistani establishment got triggered leading to their usage of its cheap trick of employing massive state-sponsored social media groups to influence the poll. Soon, votes started to pour in favour of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan.

However, on Wednesday, after over 5,00,000 votes cast, the poll went towards a nail-biting finish between Virat Kohli and Imran Khan. In the end, with the massive backing by the Pakistani state and its media’s nationwide campaign, surprisingly just for a Twitter poll, former Pakistan captain took a slender leader to emerge victorious in the ICC poll. 

ICC poll

In the poll, Virat Kohli had 46.2 per cent of the vote while Imran Khan received 47.3 percent of the total 5,36,346 votes. Meanwhile, AB de Villiers received only seven percent of the vote while Australian women’s team captian Meg Lanning unfortunately received only one percent.

Islamists, anti-Modi Indian trolls voted in favour of Imran Khan

Shockingly, not just Pakistani Twitter accounts and bots managed by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the propaganda arm of the Pakistan Armed forces, several Indians also voted in favour of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Twitter poll.

One user Syeda Uzma said that she was perhaps guilty of mixing sports with politics and went on to claim that she voted for Imran Khan because of his efforts in establishing the cancer hospital and also for ensuring safety of minorities in his country.

Indian Muslims supporting Pakistan PM Imran Khan in a Twitter poll

Another Indian social media user Waseem Siddiqui highlighted that even though Virat Kohli was way ahead in the poll but if one considers sportsmanship and leadership, former Pakistan captain Imran Khan was going to win the race. Siddiqui said it is not about country but about who do you think deserves it.

Waseem Siddiqui on the poll

Shockingly, Anti-Modi troll network ‘Team Bann’ that is jointly run by Aam Aadmi Party IT cell and Congress party trolls such as Twitter user @ROFLGandhi_, also joined in support of the Pakistani counterparts in favour of former Pakistani captain Imran Khan.

The ‘Team Baan’, which indulges in mass rigging of Twitter polls with the help of bots and often resort to posting abusive rants on social media against Hindus and BJP supporters, unsurprisingly campaigned on behalf of Imran Khan and voted for Pakistan Prime Minister Khan in the Twitter poll ran by the ICC.

Here is the image of ‘Team Baan’ supporting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan instead of Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Another member of Team Baan also voted in favour of Imran Khan in the ICC poll.

Addition to Indian accounts favouring Pakistan PM Imran Khan in the Twitter poll, Pakistan used its state power to influence the Twitter poll in favour of its leader Imran Khan.

Pakistan media runs a nationwide campaign in favour of Imran Khan

Pakistan media ran a news to influence the Twitter poll so that former Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan, who is now the Prime Minister of the country, did not lose in the poll against Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Pakistani bots and social media users, who perhaps have no idea how voting in real life feels like, enthusiastically voted on a Twitter poll like never before.

It seemed like the  Inter-Services Public Relations, the propaganda arm of the Pakistan Armed forces, did not want their Prime Minister to humiliatingly lose to Indian yet again and arranged for some votes on Twitter to make sure that he wins the Twitter poll at least. To add this, the Pakistan media too jumped into the scene to run a national campaign just for a Twitter poll in favour of Imran Khan.

Pakistan media influencing a Twitter poll by reporting on it.

Despite all the rigging and bot accounts, the Pakistan captain only managed to win the Twitter poll by a slender margin of over 1 per cent of votes. However, a few Indian, in their hatred for Modi, too joined Pakistanis to make sure that an Indian never won the poll, instead Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan emerged victorious in the Twitter poll.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsicc poll best captain, icc twitter poll virat kohli imran khan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Cricket

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Video of an NSUI leader Tauqeer Ali hurling abuses to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
NSUI leader Taqueer Ali was recently promoted by the Congress party as the President of the Bulandshahr City Congress Committee
Read more

Protesting Punjab farmers gherao actor Janhvi Kapoor, bully her into giving an opinion on farm laws

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
When Janhvi Kapoor was shooting for Good Luck Jerry at Bassi Pathana in Punjab when the protesting farmers gheraoed her and her crew and demanded an opinion on farm laws

In a bid to oppose UP’s anti-forced religious conversion law, ‘Liberals’ end up endorsing paedophilia

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to the reports that the youth was in a relationship with the Hindu girl, in reality, the youth had only talked with the girl a few times on social media. However, there was no relationship between the two.

Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl repeatedly raped by ‘boyfriend’, four others, prime accused Faiz Sheri blackmailed her by leaking intimate videos

Crime OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the victim claimed that Faiz Sheri promised her marriage a year ago and has been raping her since.

Uganda bans Twitter and Facebook over election interference allegations, Twitter cries ‘Human Rights’ violation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uganda is scheduled to undergo presidential elections in two days.

Recently Popular

World

Vanishing barons: Alibaba founder Jack Ma and 4 other Chinese billionaires who had mysteriously gone missing

OpIndia Staff -
Several prominent elites from China who had ran afoul with the CCP had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, including Jack Ma
Read more
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar targeted for his sacred thread by anti-Brahmin activist accused of faking her Dalit identity by former husband

OpIndia Staff -
Meena Kandasamy has now targeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar over a picture where he can seen wearing the sacred thread.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Crime

Singer Renu Sharma accuses NCP leader and Maha cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rape, claims police apathy

Jhankar Mohta -
The victim has taken to Twitter to share her a copy of complaint she has filed against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.
Read more
News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Does Twitter own Signal? Well, No. Here is all you need to know

Anurag -
Rumours suggested that Signal is owned by Twitter which turned out to be misinformation
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Cricket

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Video of an NSUI leader Tauqeer Ali hurling abuses to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
NSUI leader Taqueer Ali was recently promoted by the Congress party as the President of the Bulandshahr City Congress Committee
Read more
Entertainment

Protesting Punjab farmers gherao actor Janhvi Kapoor, bully her into giving an opinion on farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
When Janhvi Kapoor was shooting for Good Luck Jerry at Bassi Pathana in Punjab when the protesting farmers gheraoed her and her crew and demanded an opinion on farm laws
Read more
WTF News

Canada: Woman puts husband on a leash like a dog, ‘walks’ him to evade curfew rules

OpIndia Staff -
As the cops pointed out that her husband was not a dog, the woman reportedly protested. The cops also penalised the duo and fined them $1500 each.
Read more
News Reports

In a bid to oppose UP’s anti-forced religious conversion law, ‘Liberals’ end up endorsing paedophilia

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to the reports that the youth was in a relationship with the Hindu girl, in reality, the youth had only talked with the girl a few times on social media. However, there was no relationship between the two.
Read more
News Reports

Amid illegal construction controversy, Sonu Sood makes a ‘courtesy visit’ to NCP chief Sharad Pawar

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Sonu Sood met Sharad Pawar before his hearing in Bombay High Court against BMC's demolition notice of his alleged illegal hotel in Juhu.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal Imam Association slams Owaisi and AIMIM, asks people not to vote for them

Aditi -
Mohammad Yahya said that a 'Muslim hardliner' like Owaisi will only provide advantage to 'Hindutva'.
Read more
News Reports

China’s corona vaccine under trial in Brazil has shown less than 60% efficacy: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Sao Paulo's Butantan Biomedical Centre had earlier stated that Sinovac's vaccine candidate is 78% effective in mild cases.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl repeatedly raped by ‘boyfriend’, four others, prime accused Faiz Sheri blackmailed her by leaking intimate videos

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the victim claimed that Faiz Sheri promised her marriage a year ago and has been raping her since.
Read more
News Reports

Uganda bans Twitter and Facebook over election interference allegations, Twitter cries ‘Human Rights’ violation

OpIndia Staff -
Uganda is scheduled to undergo presidential elections in two days.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com