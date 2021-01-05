Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Updated:

Innocence exploited? ‘Farmers’ and Congress use a child to peddle their propaganda yet again

By roping in children, these protestors try to capitalise on their innocence and simplicity for drawing attention and garnering sympathy.

OpIndia Staff
Child at farmers protest (source: Twitter)
The handful of agitating ‘farmers’, who have been demonstrating on the outskirts of Delhi for more than a month, have been steadfast in using all tricks in the Left manual to mount pressure on the Modi government to accede to their demands. Even if it has taken them to use pliable young minds as props to give shape to their nefarious agenda, they have been unhesitating. Earlier, we saw scores of children holding posters and banners, at the protest site, in solidarity with the protesters and demanding the government to repeal the farm bills. 

Now, yet another video has surfaced on social media where a young child is seen giving a ‘motivational speech’ at the venue. The Congress party, which has been vociferously supporting the agitating farmer’s and peddling lies and misinformation against the new agricultural laws to berate Modi government, shared the video on Facebook on Sunday.

Gujarat youth Congress shares the video of a child speaking at the farmers protest

Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who has also been backing the ‘farmers’ agitation took to Twitter Today to share the video. Sirsa opined that the little girl would act as a motivation for people to join the protest.

Farmers using children to garner sympathy

In the video, the little girl recites powerful poetry to motivate farmers, while waging a war against the ‘three black laws’ and the ‘bikau media’. Though the confidence shown by child, who does not look a year older than 7 or 8, is definitely appreciable, no rational mind would believe that her diction and style of enunciation is her own. The small girl, who obviously must not be knowing the meaning of ‘bikau media’ or having any knowledge or understanding of the new Farm Laws, has been tutored to speak against the Centre to pressurize them into repealing them.

By roping in children, these protestors try to capitalise on their innocence and simplicity for drawing attention and garnering sympathy. Though this is becoming a very common practice lately, it’s sad to see how the anti-Modi detractors see no wrong in using gullible and impressionable children to peddle their propaganda.

Children being used as props for anti-govt protests are becoming common

Earlier, children of the actor-singer Gippy Grewal are seen exhorting people to extend their support to farmers and join the protests in solidarity with them. 

Even during the anti-CAA protests, young and pliable children were used as props by the protesters to garner sympathy from the masses and pressurise the government into repealing the Citizenship Amendment Act. People have not forgotten how a 4-month-old infant, Mohammad Jahan, was taken to protest site at Shaheen Bagh almost every day to solicit support for the anti-CAA protests.

Moreover, Congress scion Priyanka Gandhi was also been seen in a video egging on children to raise abusive slogans against PM Modi.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

