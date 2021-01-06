Wednesday, January 6, 2021
ISRO scientist Tapan Mishra demands the culprits who poisoned him to be caught and punished, hints at involvement of espionage agency

Tapan Mishra had said that he was poisoned with Arsenic Trioxide during a promotion interview from Sci/Eng SF to SG in ISRO headquarters at Bangalore

OpIndia Staff
ISRO scientist Tapan Mishra said he he was poisoned
ISRO scientist Tapan Mishra (via Facebook)
84

Following the startling revelations made by him yesterday about being subjected to poisoning, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Tapan Mishra had demanded the culprits to be punished. Mishra said that someone had the ill-intention of causing harm to the ISRO.

He said that the solution did not lie in providing security to thousands of scientists but it identifying the culprits and punishing them. Mishra hinted at the involvement of some “sophisticated espionage agency” inside the ISRO that tried to poison him.

Was poisoned as part of espionage attack: Mishra

Tapan Mishra had made some staggering revelations on Facebook yesterday claiming that an assassination attempt was made on him on May 23, 2017. He said that he was poisoned with Arsenic Trioxide during a promotion interview from Sci/Eng SF to SG in ISRO headquarters at Bangalore. “Fatal dose was probably mixed with chutney along with Dosai, in snacks after lunch”, he wrote on Facebook. He said that the impact of the poison was so severe that almost 30-40% of his blood drained. “What followed was nightmare lasting for almost two years. Severe loss of blood to the tune of 30-140% through anal bleeding”, he added.

American involvement in the assassination attempt

He attributed the assassinated attempt on him to an espionage attack embedded in the government system to remove a scientist with significant contribution of military and commercial importance like expertise in building Synthetic Aperture Radar. He hinted at American involvement in the attack on him. He said that an Indian American professor from of the topmost US universities came to office one day in July 2019 and asked him to stay tight lipped on the poison attack. Mishra said that he received threats via hundreds of emails and on many occasions was saved by the vigilance of security agencies.

Mishra requested the government to protect the people crucial in building the country in order save the country from perishing.

