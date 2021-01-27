As the national capital witnessed brutal violence by protesting 'farmers' on the pious occasion of Republic Day yesterday, there was an attempt by those supporting the violent protests to use the death of a protestor, who died performing a stunt with a tractor, for blaming the police and the government for inciting the violence and killing the said protestor.

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesi spread fake news about protestor’s death

Soon after the protestor died in the accident, senior India Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, despite being fully aware of the weak law and order situation in Delhi, spread the fake news that the protestor died in police firing. He tweeted the picture of the body of the deceased covered in the tricolour. He even gave a statement to his own channel weaving a whole story around the death of the protestor. However, he quickly deleted the tweet after his lie was caught by people on social media. Interestingly, his own news channel had mentioned the reason for the protestor’s death as the overturning of his tractor.

Cops rushed to rescue him but other protestors prevented them

Giving details about what led to the death of protestor and how the police tried to save him, Times Now journalist Padmaja Joshi yesterday informed that the Delhi police cops present at the scene where the deceased protestor’s tractor overturned, tried to take him to the hospital but the other protestors prevented the police.

Joshi said that a Times Now journalist was present at the scene and he recorded the whole incident in his camera. According to Joshi, the Times Now journalist said that the deceased protestor’s tractor turned turtle as he was trying to pull a stunt. He laid on the ground unconscious and bleeding. The Delhi police cops present there tried to evacuate him as there was fuel spilling from the tractor but the protestors present there did not allow the man to be taken to be evacuated. “It is a sick reality but that is the truth”, said Padmaja Joshi.

The brutal violence unleashed by the so-called farmers yesterday left several police personnel severely injured as they were trying to quell the situation. The protestor were armed and were driving tractors trying to mow down the cops who tried to stop them.