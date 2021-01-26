Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Home News Reports Farmer tractor rally: Violence by the mob in Delhi leaves 18 policemen injured, 1...
News Reports
Updated:

Farmer tractor rally: Violence by the mob in Delhi leaves 18 policemen injured, 1 in critical condition

Earlier, a group of protestors had reached Red Fort and unfurled various religious and farmer union flags in several places. The internet service in several areas of Delhi has been snapped to control the situation.

OpIndia Staff
Farmer tractor rally: Violence by the mob in Delhi leaves 18 policemen injured, 1 in critical condition
Farmer tractor rally and the violence that ensued
1

The tractor rally by so-called farmers and Khalistanis in Delhi where they unleashed violence has now left 18 policemen injured and 1 in severely critical condition.

The so-called farmers protesting on Delhi borders against the Agriculture laws had called for Tractor Rally on Republic Day. They got permission from the Delhi police on the condition that they will start after the R-Day parade and will follow a specific route. The protestors agreed but only to trick the police into believing that they will follow the rules.

Several visuals of the rampaging mob clashing with the police came to the fore on Republic Day.

The mob was armed with stones and even swords to counter the Delhi Police who were trying their best to stop the rioters. In a video shared by Times Now, a ‘protestor’ was also seen waving an automatic rifle as the police tried to control the mob.

Earlier, a group of protestors had reached Red Fort and unfurled various religious and farmer union flags in several places. The internet service in several areas of Delhi has been snapped to control the situation. 

Reports suggest that Rapid Action Force has been called to put a stop to the ruckus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Hindus must ask now if their religious flag atop Lal Quila would be an acceptable sight

Nupur J Sharma -
A lasting visual from this Republic Day, would be one of the Sikh flag unfurled atop the Red Fort, by violent Khalistanis
Read more
News Reports

After violence was unleashed on streets of Delhi on Republic Day, ‘farmer’ body thanks ‘farmers’ for ‘unprecedented participation’

OpIndia Staff -
Samyukta Kisan Morcha further claimed that despite their efforts, 'some organisations and individuals' violated route and indulged in condemnable acts.
Read more

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.

During Delhi Riots, NDTV cropped stones from rooftop of mosques, now it paints violent mobs in tractor rally as humanitarian

News Reports Jinit Jain -
NDTV tried to downplay the chaos by claiming that protesters made way for an ambulance that was stuck in Tractor Rally

Protesting mob enters Red Fort, unfurl the Sikh flag, Terrorist outfit SFJ had demanded Khalistani flag to be hoisted: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The protestors have hoisted the flag on Red Fort that appears to be the Sikh Flag. Some believe it is the Khalistan Flag.

Watch: So-called farmers deliberately run tractors over police personnel, assault woman officer during tractor rally

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A group of protestors have now reached the Red Fort and unfurled a flag there.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Professor who translated Rahul Gandhi’s “don’t need army if farmers are strong” speech in Erode faints after the speech: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammed Imran, who translated Rahul Gandhi's speech at Erode, collapsed after interpreting the speech from English to Tamil
Read more
News Reports

Protesting mob enters Red Fort, unfurl the Sikh flag, Terrorist outfit SFJ had demanded Khalistani flag to be hoisted: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors have hoisted the flag on Red Fort that appears to be the Sikh Flag. Some believe it is the Khalistan Flag.
Read more
Fact-Check

Is it actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind? A fact check

OpIndia Staff -
It was claimed that it was actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind.
Read more
News Reports

Ashoka University Assistant Professor mocks Lord Ram while trying to troll President of India over false accusations

OpIndia Staff -
Neelanjan Sircar works as an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the Ashoka University and also a also at the Centre for Policy Research.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi lost in translation: How ‘knickerwala’ jibe backfired in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's speeches are a gift that keep on giving.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Farmer tractor rally: Violence by the mob in Delhi leaves 18 policemen injured, 1 in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
The tractor rally by farmers and Khalistanis in Delhi where they unleashed violence has left 18 policemen injured
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Protestors throw away Tricolour, place Sikh plag on top of flag pole at Red Fort

OpIndia Staff -
Disturbing visuals emerge from the tractor rally on Republic Day.
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi and CPIM use Republic Day insurrection to further their political agenda, demand repeal of farm laws

K Bhattacharjee -
Sitaram Yechury and Rahul Gandhi are attempting to use the Republic Day violence to further the political agenda of their party.
Read more
News Reports

Tractor rally on R-Day: Not just swords, violent protestors have come loaded with liquor too

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, some violent protestors were seen attacking Delhi Police personnel with swords and trying to run them over with tractors.
Read more
Opinions

Hindus must ask now if their religious flag atop Lal Quila would be an acceptable sight

Nupur J Sharma -
A lasting visual from this Republic Day, would be one of the Sikh flag unfurled atop the Red Fort, by violent Khalistanis
Read more
News Reports

Swords, mowing tractors and guns: What the Delhi police personnel are facing from rampaging protestors

OpIndia Staff -
A protestors was seen waiving automatic rifle in a video shared by Times Now. Speeding tractors are seen trying to run over police personnel.
Read more
News Reports

After fomenting violence, ‘farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait dismisses reports of mayhem, claims tractor rally is ‘peaceful’

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called 'farmers' have been running riot in Delhi, attacking policemen with swords, trying to run them over with tractors and breaking barricades.
Read more
News Reports

After violence was unleashed on streets of Delhi on Republic Day, ‘farmer’ body thanks ‘farmers’ for ‘unprecedented participation’

OpIndia Staff -
Samyukta Kisan Morcha further claimed that despite their efforts, 'some organisations and individuals' violated route and indulged in condemnable acts.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

During Delhi Riots, NDTV cropped stones from rooftop of mosques, now it paints violent mobs in tractor rally as humanitarian

Jinit Jain -
NDTV tried to downplay the chaos by claiming that protesters made way for an ambulance that was stuck in Tractor Rally
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com