Farmer tractor rally: Violence by the mob in Delhi leaves 18 policemen injured, 1 in critical condition

The tractor rally by so-called farmers and Khalistanis in Delhi where they unleashed violence has now left 18 policemen injured and 1 in severely critical condition.

The so-called farmers protesting on Delhi borders against the Agriculture laws had called for Tractor Rally on Republic Day. They got permission from the Delhi police on the condition that they will start after the R-Day parade and will follow a specific route. The protestors agreed but only to trick the police into believing that they will follow the rules.

Several visuals of the rampaging mob clashing with the police came to the fore on Republic Day.

The mob was armed with stones and even swords to counter the Delhi Police who were trying their best to stop the rioters. In a video shared by Times Now, a ‘protestor’ was also seen waving an automatic rifle as the police tried to control the mob.

Earlier, a group of protestors had reached Red Fort and unfurled various religious and farmer union flags in several places. The internet service in several areas of Delhi has been snapped to control the situation.

Reports suggest that Rapid Action Force has been called to put a stop to the ruckus.