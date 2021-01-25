Monday, January 25, 2021
“I am Ram Bhakt first”: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya donates 30-month salary for Ram Mandir

Maurya further said that he is a soldier of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and hence on behalf of his forefathers and family members, he has donated his 30-month salary for the construction of Ram Mandir.

OpIndia Staff
Keshav Prasad Maurya
Keshav Prasad Maurya donated his 30-months salary for Ram Mandir (Image: Keshav Prasad Maurya's twitter handle kpmaurya1)
Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, has donated his 30-month salary to construct Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He handed over the amount to Champat Rai, secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on January 23. His 30-month salary figure came up to Rs 11 lakh.

Maurya was attending the Shri Ram Mandir Nirman Samparn Nidhi program, during which he handed over the amount. He also gave a cheque worth Rs 1.01 crore on behalf of PWD employees of the state for the temple construction.

Ram devotee first

While speaking to the reporters on January 21, Maurya said that he is a Ram devotee first and deputy CM of the state later. He said, “I am happy that Ram Mandir is finally being constructed.” Maurya added that there is no compulsion on anyone to donate to the temple. If someone wishes to donate, he or she can do so as per their capacity.

“The cooperation of the entire nation is being sought for the construction of Ram temple as five generations have sacrificed their lives in the temple movement. In such a situation, this cooperation is being taken from everyone,” he added.

Maurya further said that he is a soldier of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and hence on behalf of his forefathers and family members, he has donated his 30-month salary for the construction of Ram Mandir.

