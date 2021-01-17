India Vs Aus: Mayank Agarwal enthrals the crowd with a 102- metre six

The Day 3 of the final Test match between India and Australia in Brisbane began with a jolt, with the Indian side losing the crucial wickets of ‘The Wall’ Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkiya Rahane. By the end of the morning session, Australia got rid of the two set batsmen and stopped them from making it big at the Gabba cricket ground.

When the team resumed playing post-lunch, Mayank Agarwal dominated the Australian spin attack. On the second ball of the 57th over, Agarwal stepped out of his crease to play a massive shot for six against ace spinner Nathan Lyon. The six went for a whopping 102-metres, leaving the crowd enthralled at the aggressive batting display. “He goes all the way over the rope”, the commentator highlighted.

By then, Mayank Agarwal had posted a total of 28 runs on the scoreboard in 63 balls. While Nathan Lyon chose to make things difficult for the batsman by bowling round the wicket, a shrewd Agarwal decided to take on the bowler head-on.

However, as has been the case with India’s first innings, Mayank Agarwal, just like his predecessors, failed to put up a big partnership as he nicks off the ball of Josh Hazelwood to Steve Smith. Tweeting about the same, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said, “Was so important, India went through this session losing no more than one wicket. Losing Mayank is a big blow because it exposes a newcomer and the tail.”