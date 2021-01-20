On January 19, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said that over 3.75 lakh youths in the state have been recruited for jobs in a transparent manner. He added that the selection process has been honest and without any bribery, corruption or favouritism. Not even a single selection can be doubted or questioned.

CM Yogi was addressing a function organized to distribute appointment letters to 436 newly selected assistant teachers of secondary education and associate professors at his government residence. Six selected candidates were given appointment letters by CM Yogi, while the rest got the appointment letters from public representatives.

Over four lakh youth will get government jobs by March 2021

CM Yogi Adityanath said, “By March 19, 2021, the present state government will complete a four-year term. The dream of a government job for four lakh youths will be fulfilled by then.” He further added that Mission Rozgar would continue at its pace. Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma said that the Department of Secondary Education of the state has an example of a transparent system. All arrangements, including new appointments, transfers and results, are now online.

It has to be noted that in December 2020 36,950 assistant teachers were appointed for council government schools. In August 2020, 31,227 assistant school teachers were given appointment letters.

Posting of teachers was based on their preference

Vinay Pandey, Director of Secondary Education, said that the teachers had been given the facility to choose the schools in the order of preference as per their wish. The selected candidates praised the Uttar Pradesh government for transparency and said that they had not imagined transparency at this level. They further added that under this regime, they are getting posting as per their choice.

114 female and 24 male candidates have been selected for the post of assistant teacher of arts in government schools. The remaining 298 candidates, out of which 189 were women, and 109 were men, have been chosen as lecturers.

Over 1.5 crore youths now self-employed

During his address, Yogi Adityanath said that in less than four years, the government had provided support to over 1.5 crore youths in the state to be self-employed.

Maximum recruitments in the police department

Since 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government has provided maximum government jobs in the police department. So far, 1,37,253 police personnel have been appointed in the state. The second department to get maximum appointments is education. Over 54,000 jobs have been provided in the primary education department.

मार्च तक 25 हजार और भर्तियां



सरकार के चार साल पूरे होने तक पूरा कर लेंगे चार लाख नौकरी देने का लक्ष्य : मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज pic.twitter.com/S75j039U2B — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 20, 2021

As per the reports, over 16,000 posts in the police department, 69,000 posts in the primary education department, and 5,000 posts in UPSSSC will be filled soon. There are over 28,000 vacant posts in different departments, including transport, PWD and others, for which the process will be commenced soon.