Saturday, January 9, 2021
Home Government and Policy Govt rejects blackmail of farmer organisations of Punjab, protesters decry 'democracy' because govt wants...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Govt rejects blackmail of farmer organisations of Punjab, protesters decry ‘democracy’ because govt wants to let the Court decide

“It is a sad day for democracy that an elected government in the middle of talks resorts to the Supreme Court and says let’s get this resolved through the court,” said Kavitha Kuruganti of Mahila Kisan Adhikar Manch after the eight-round of talks ended.

OpIndia Staff
Centre approaches Supreme Court to end the stalemate with the protesters
Centre turns to Supreme Court amidst continuing stalemate with the protesters(Source: Indian Express)
3

The road-blockages and protests by select farmer organisations, mainly from Punjab, against the three farm bills passed by the Modi government had progressed into the second month now. As the farmer organisations hardened their stand and refused to accept any changes short of the laws being completely repealed, the government too has now refused to give in to the blackmail. It is now being reported that the government has flat-out refused to repeal the laws and instead, told the farmer organisations that owing to the stalemate in talks, it would be best if the matter is left to the Court to decide.

The government, in its response, said that they were amenable to the amendments and concessions but not with the demand of complete rollback of the three newly introduced Farm Bills. The Centre implied that the farmers union can either arrive at a better deal with the government or let the court decide the matter.

In its previous hearings, the Court had suggested instituting a committee which should include not just the protesting unions from Punjab, Haryana and western UP but other parts of the country as well. In such a committee, there’s a possibility that all the 40 demonstrating unions who are in talks with the Centre may not be accommodated.

The top court is to hear the matter on Monday while the next round of talks between the two sides is planned to take place on January 15.

Farmers’ union reluctant to take the matter to the Supreme Court

The central government’s sharp and blunt response did not sit well with the protesting farmers’ union and they expressed their disappointment for letting Supreme Court intervene in the matter. The union was profoundly perturbed that the Centre wanted the matter to be resolved by the court of law.

“It is a sad day for democracy that an elected government in the middle of talks resorts to the Supreme Court and says let’s get this resolved through the court,” said Kavitha Kuruganti of Mahila Kisan Adhikar Manch after the eight-round of talks ended.

Realising that their demands may not hold water in the Supreme Court, the farm groups asserted that they would continue to protest and intensify it and not retreat even if the apex court asked them to end the demonstrations.

BKU Ekta Ugrahan president Joginder Singh Ugrahan reiterated the maximalist stance held by the farmers’ group. Speaking in an interview to TOI, Singh said, “We had no hopes from the meeting and it progressed on the expected lines. The government is not at all ready to repeal the laws but we are not ready for anything less.”

Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal said that they will not be putting forth their case in the Supreme Court. Pal defiantly stated that even if the court asks them to lift the protests, they will not heed to the court’s order and continue protesting.

The farmers’ unions are not interested in approaching the Supreme Court because they claim that the issue is of the policy domain and not of a legal or technical matter. However, the Centre believes that in the matters related to protest against the constitutionality of the laws, the country’s highest court should make a decision.

The Court will submit to the Supreme Court on January 11 what it has offered to the protesting farmers’ union. It is pertinent to note that the Centre has already conceded two of the four demands made by the demonstrators. The Centre has exempted the farmers from being penalised under the ‘Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020’ for stubble burning. Besides, it has also decided to withdraw the ‘Electricity Amendment Bill 2020’.   

The eighth round of talks between farmers and Centre ends on an inconclusive note

Earlier on Friday, the eighth round of talks between the protesting groups and the Centre ended on an inconclusive note after the farmers’ unions remained stubborn on their demand of revoking the three Farm Laws. Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar while speaking to the media informed that the farmers’ unions were asked to offer an option other than repealing the laws, but they provided no option and therefore the next round of talks was shifted to January 15.

Meanwhile, the demonstrators have stepped up their efforts to pressurise the Centre into accepting their demands. A new protest site has come up at Gangaicha border in Rewari even as the protest in Manesar is gathering steam. Until now, the Singhu border has been the protest site where the so-called farmers had camped in opposition to the newly introduced Farm Bills. The demonstrators have been stubbornly demanding the annulment of the three laws while the central government has said that the complete rollback of the laws is off the negotiation table.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

Govt rejects blackmail of farmer organisations of Punjab, protesters decry ‘democracy’ because govt wants to let the Court decide

OpIndia Staff -
The Centre has refused to cave in to the demands of the demonstrating farmers, informing that the matter should be left for the SC to decide
Read more
World

Google removes ‘Parler’ after Donald Trump opens account post Twitter suspension, Apple gives 24 hours to ‘remove objectionable content’

OpIndia Staff -
As Twitter suspends President Donald Trump indefinitely, other tech giants like Google removed Parler app, where he opened an account
Read more

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump, then suspends other accounts that he tried to use: Here is all you need to know

World OpIndia Staff -
Washington DC had erupted in chaos on Wendesday after supporters of Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill and breached its premises.

‘Twitter colluding with radical left and Democrats to silence free speech’: President Donald Trump declares war on Twitter

World OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump, the out-going President of the USA has declared war on Twitter after the tech giant suspends his account

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

Media OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

World OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.

Recently Popular

News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
Media

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.
Read more
News Reports

“Dire need to strengthen army because India never had the government it has today in the last 73 years”: Pakistan PM Imran Khan in...

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, Imran Khan stresses the need to strengthen army in the face of threat posed by the current Indian government
Read more
World

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.
Read more
Politics

Scoundrel, Har*amzada, Ch*tiya: Listen to two viral audio clips of Maneka Gandhi abusing, threatening with sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
An alleged conversation between BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and a businessman called Ramalingam has gone viral on the internet.
Read more
Editor's picks

Was Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s daughter selected for civil services without appearing for the exam? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
Anjali Birla is selected in the reserve list, which is prepared along with the main list from the civil services exam conducted by UPSC
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Social Media

‘Twitter tolerates Ayatollah, but not Trump’: Twitter erupts after brazen censorship by Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
After Donald Trump was permanently suspended from micro-blogging platform Twitter for 'inciting' violence, netizens expressed anger
Read more
Law

Complaint filed in Delhi against Shashi Tharoor fan Vincent Xavier for waving tricolour during Capitol Hill protest: Read details

Shashank Bharadwaj -
A person named Deepak Singh has filed a complaint against Vincent Xavier seeking action against him under sections of sedition.
Read more
News Reports

Fire at a District General Hospital in Maharashtra claims lives of 10 new-born babies aged between 1 to 2 months: Details

OpIndia Staff -
10 newborn babies have died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at Bhandara District General Hospital
Read more
News Reports

‘SC of Hindu Rashtra’, ‘Eunuch’, ‘Har*mzada’: Former head of Amnesty India, Aakar Patel, goes on a tirade against Judiciary

OpIndia Staff -
In a contemptuous tweet, Aakar Patel claimed that Supreme Courthas been intentionally chosen to be 'pusillanimous' and a 'coward'.
Read more
Government and Policy

Govt rejects blackmail of farmer organisations of Punjab, protesters decry ‘democracy’ because govt wants to let the Court decide

OpIndia Staff -
The Centre has refused to cave in to the demands of the demonstrating farmers, informing that the matter should be left for the SC to decide
Read more
World

Google removes ‘Parler’ after Donald Trump opens account post Twitter suspension, Apple gives 24 hours to ‘remove objectionable content’

OpIndia Staff -
As Twitter suspends President Donald Trump indefinitely, other tech giants like Google removed Parler app, where he opened an account
Read more
WTF News

Adventure sex turns fatal as man dies in Nagpur after lady ties rope around his neck: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In the quest for adventure sex, the lady reportedly tied man's hands and legs to a chair with a nylon rope and the result was fatal
Read more
World

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump, then suspends other accounts that he tried to use: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Washington DC had erupted in chaos on Wendesday after supporters of Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill and breached its premises.
Read more
World

‘Twitter colluding with radical left and Democrats to silence free speech’: President Donald Trump declares war on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump, the out-going President of the USA has declared war on Twitter after the tech giant suspends his account
Read more
News Reports

Three years after Rahul Gandhi said Tata Motors Sanand plant turned into ash, Congress leader AR Chowdhury calls it “a model for development”

OpIndia Staff -
Attacking Mamata Banerjee over the Singur issue, AR Chowdhury said that the alternate site in Sanand has become a model for development
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com