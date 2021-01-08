Friday, January 8, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Another protest site springs up amidst the persisting stalemate between farmers and the central government over the Farm Bills

The eight round of talks between the centre and the demonstrators protesting over the newly introduced Farm Laws ended up on an inconclusive note

OpIndia Staff
2

Even as the eight rounds of talks between the central government and the farmers’ union remained inconclusive, the demonstrators have stepped up their efforts to pressure the Centre into accepting their demands. A new protest site has come up at Gangaicha border in Rewari even as the protest in Manesar is gathering steam.

Until now, the Singhu border has been the protest site where the so-called farmers had camped in opposition to the newly introduced Farm Bills. The demonstrators have been stubbornly demanding the annulment of the three laws while the central government has said that the complete rollback of the laws is off the negotiation table.

Meanwhile, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee working group has made a clarion call for large and wide mobilisations during protests on January 13, 18, 23 and 26.

After the talks with the government fell flat, the AIKSCC working group stated that its fight to repeal the three farm laws is to “protect environment, river and forest resources and save the seed sovereignty of the country”.

AIKSCC continues scaremongering against the new farm laws

Continuing its scare-mongering against the Farm Bills, AIKSCC working group said Corporates and MNCs had no interest in providing food to the hungry. It stated that Corporates and MNCs will work towards utilising agriculture markets to reap profits by gaining control of the agriculture markets and farm processes.

“It is not just Gov. procurement and PDS, already this year Modi Govt has decided to free up the supply of wheat, rice, jowar, bajra, barley and others for conversion into alcohol to be mixed in fuel. The poor man’s food will serve as rich man’s fuel,” AIKSCC said.

Preening themselves on the ongoing farm protests, the AIKSCC said that the protests is fostering unity and communal harmony by farmers of different states is sending a message of sacrifice and deep consideration for the neighbour as against the corporate culture of serving self-interest.

“The wide, deep unity amongst farming people being created will end the attempts to sow regional dissensions over the division of water & will create an atmosphere where water resources are salvaged from corporate loot & are used more efficiently for farming & peoples’ development,” it said.

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the demonstrators ends on an inconclusive note

It is pertinent to note that the eighth round of talks held between the demonstrating farmers’ union and the central government ended up without a comprehensive solution, just like the previous seven talks. The next round of talks will be held on January 15.

The meeting between the representatives of the protesters and the central government, which took place at the Vigyan Bhawan, had hit a roadblock within first few minutes as the demonstrators remained adamant on their maximalist stance of complete rollback of the farm laws. However, the Centre ruled out a complete withdrawal of Acts, asserting the laws have been welcomed by a large section of farmers in other states across the country and asked the unions to bear in mind the interests of the entire country.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

