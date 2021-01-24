Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, has saluted the ‘Desh ki Beti’ and their accomplishments. He also highlighted that his government has undertaken various steps to empower the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity.

On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields. The Central Government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2021

Other Union Ministers, too, celebrated the National Girl Child and shared their photographs with their daughters. Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a selfie with her daughters and said that they were her pride.

My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements. pic.twitter.com/zr006SxJBR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2021

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey said that it was his fortune that he happened to be the father of a daughter.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, said, “Coming from a land of brave warrior women, I can only reiterate that a girl child can change the fate of a home, a family and a nation by just being who she is.”

Coming from a land of brave warrior women, I can only reiterate that a girl child can change the fate of a home, a family and a nation by just being who she is.



Lets ensure we encourage every one of our #DeshKiBeti in everything they do.#NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/KF8fU0RTF5 — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) January 24, 2021

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, too, shared a photograph with his daughters to mark the occasion.

Marking 6 glorious years of #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao, sharing a picture with my daughters, my pride – Inakshi & Ankita.



May the almighty bless each #DeshKiBeti with the courage & determination to achieve all their dreams! pic.twitter.com/mBAIy65k1a — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 24, 2021

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry, said, “I am proud of the daughters of our country, she completes a family, and is also proving herself in every sphere of life.”

आज बेटियां प्रत्येक क्षेत्र में, अपने परिश्रम और कुशलता से आत्मनिर्भर बनते हुए समाज को प्रेरित करने का कार्य कर रही हैं।



मुझे गर्व है हमारे देश की बेटियों पर, वो एक परिवार को संपूर्ण भी करती हैं, व जीवन के हर क्षेत्र में स्वयं को सिद्ध भी कर रही हैं। #DeshKiBeti pic.twitter.com/DZuCHhm3bx — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 24, 2021

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that today was a “day when each one of us must remind ourselves of our duties to protect & empower every girl child, nurture their dreams, celebrate their achievements.” “Girls are shining lights in our lives; angels who radiate goodness, affection & bondings,” he added.

#NationalGirlChildDay ~ A day when each one of us must remind ourselves of our duties to protect & empower every girl child, nurture their dreams, celebrate their achievements.



Girls are shining lights in our lives; angels who radiate goodness, affection & bondings. #DeshKiBeti pic.twitter.com/nSfGzexX04 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 24, 2021

Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Deb, shared a photograph with his daughter and said, “My Daughter, My Pride! Your grin makes me happy. Your examples of overcoming adversity make me proud. I cherish you.”

My Daughter, My Pride!



Your grin makes me happy. Your examples of overcoming adversity make me proud. I cherish you.#DeshKiBeti #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao pic.twitter.com/TXmUxTJJaI — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) January 24, 2021

Dr. S . Jaishankar, Union Minister of External Affairs, shared heartwarming photographs of himself with his daughter. One was when she was a child and the other was when she had grown up.

Daughters – a special joy, a unique bond. Their accomplishments always make us proud. #NationalGirlChildDay #DeshkiBeti pic.twitter.com/ANQ8TEREwB — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 24, 2021

Various other Ministers and elected representatives of the Parliament celebrated the girl child on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day. The occasion is celebrated every year on the 24th of January to spread awareness among people about the inequalities faced by the girl child in Indian society.