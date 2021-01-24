Sunday, January 24, 2021
Home News Reports Prime Minister salutes #DeshKiBeti on National Girl Child Day, Ministers share heartwarming photographs with...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Prime Minister salutes #DeshKiBeti on National Girl Child Day, Ministers share heartwarming photographs with their daughters

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a selfie with her daughters and said that they were her pride.

OpIndia Staff
Union Ministers celebrated the National Girl Child Day by sharing photographs with daughters
Image Credit: Dr S Jaishankar/Twitter
160

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, has saluted the ‘Desh ki Beti’ and their accomplishments. He also highlighted that his government has undertaken various steps to empower the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity.

Other Union Ministers, too, celebrated the National Girl Child and shared their photographs with their daughters. Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a selfie with her daughters and said that they were her pride.

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey said that it was his fortune that he happened to be the father of a daughter.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, said, “Coming from a land of brave warrior women, I can only reiterate that a girl child can change the fate of a home, a family and a nation by just being who she is.”

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, too, shared a photograph with his daughters to mark the occasion.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry, said, “I am proud of the daughters of our country, she completes a family, and is also proving herself in every sphere of life.”

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that today was a “day when each one of us must remind ourselves of our duties to protect & empower every girl child, nurture their dreams, celebrate their achievements.” “Girls are shining lights in our lives; angels who radiate goodness, affection & bondings,” he added.

Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Deb, shared a photograph with his daughter and said, “My Daughter, My Pride! Your grin makes me happy. Your examples of overcoming adversity make me proud. I cherish you.”

Dr. S . Jaishankar, Union Minister of External Affairs, shared heartwarming photographs of himself with his daughter. One was when she was a child and the other was when she had grown up.

Various other Ministers and elected representatives of the Parliament celebrated the girl child on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day. The occasion is celebrated every year on the 24th of January to spread awareness among people about the inequalities faced by the girl child in Indian society.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDeshi Ki Beti
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Tauseef, who was caught on camera shooting Nikita Tomar, claims she was killed by her own family in ‘honour killing’

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Mehak Sahni on behalf of Tauseef has claimed that the investigation against him is politically motivated and he is being 'wrongly dragged' in the 'love jihad' angle.
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV hits back at Times Now over TRP manipulation scam, alleges political-media conspiracy to target Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV pointed out that the ratings of Times Now fell following the implementation of the Outlier policy of BARC.
Read more

Ahead of Republic Day, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans raised at Delhi’s Khan Market metro station. Here is why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police said the slogans were raised in lighter vein and further investigation is underway.

Left-liberals, assorted trolls express their sympathy for scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav, demand immediate release of ‘champion’ of secularism

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lalu Yadav is absolved of all his crimes only because he 'arrested L K Advani' during the Rath Yatra in 1990.

Uttar Pradesh: Per capita income crosses Rs 70,000, says CM Yogi Adityanath, hails ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath was inaugurating the 'Hunar Haat' exhibition in Lucknow on Saturday. The Hunar Haat will be on till February 4.

Anti-farm law protestors storm into the hotel of actress Janhvi Kapoor, disrupt the shooting of ‘Good Luck Jerry’ yet again

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
The anti-farm law protestors not only trespassed into the shooting venue of Good Luck Jerry but also forcibly made their way into the hotel premises, where the cast and crew were lodged.

Recently Popular

Sports

#BanSportsTak: Netizens angry after India Today owned sports channel claims Virat Kohli suffers from ‘disorder’

OpIndia Staff -
"It is a disorder for a captain to (be as aggressive as Virat Kohli). It might be acceptable for a player to have this aggression (but nor for a captain)," the journalist claimed.
Read more
News Reports

‘I allow you housewives to have extra-marital affair with man of your choice’: Video of Mamata Banerjee’s ‘progressive’ speech goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee says she is so "flexible" that she has given permission to housewives to have extra-marital affairs
Read more
News Reports

How Brazil thanked India for sending Coronavirus vaccine doses: Pawan Putra Hanuman

OpIndia Staff -
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has expressed his gratitude towards India and Prime Minister Modi for vaccine exports from our country.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Forest Dept to take legal action against Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over unauthorised use of the department’s logo

OpIndia Staff -
Website of Paul Dhinakaran claims of collaborating with the Gujarat Forest Department, a claim junked by the latter
Read more
News Reports

India sees Yogi Adityanath as PM Modi’s successor, Rahul Gandhi stands nowhere: Survey

OpIndia Staff -
As per the India Today Mood of the Nation survey, Rahul Gandhi virtually is no challenge to PM Narendra Modi
Read more
Politics

Watch: Taking offence at Jai Shree Ram slogans, Mamata Banerjee walks off stage even as PM Modi and Bengal Governor look on

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee who was sharing the stage with PM Modi, lamented "being disrespected" because she heard Jai Shree Ram slogans
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Karnataka: Big cats in Mysuru zoo to be served chicken instead of beef, here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Lions, leopards, tigers in Mysuru Zoo will be fed Chicken following anti-cow slaughter ordinance passed by Karnataka government
Read more
News Reports

Tauseef, who was caught on camera shooting Nikita Tomar, claims she was killed by her own family in ‘honour killing’

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Mehak Sahni on behalf of Tauseef has claimed that the investigation against him is politically motivated and he is being 'wrongly dragged' in the 'love jihad' angle.
Read more
News Reports

Prime Minister salutes #DeshKiBeti on National Girl Child Day, Ministers share heartwarming photographs with their daughters

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, has saluted the 'Desh ki Beti' and their accomplishments.
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV hits back at Times Now over TRP manipulation scam, alleges political-media conspiracy to target Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV pointed out that the ratings of Times Now fell following the implementation of the Outlier policy of BARC.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Income Tax officials unearth unaccounted wealth of Rs 120 crore, 4.5kg gold during raids on Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran

OpIndia Staff -
Tax sleuths are also looking at companies & trusts of Paul Dhinakaran in 12 countries, including Israel, Singapore, UK, & USA.
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Republic Day, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans raised at Delhi’s Khan Market metro station. Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police said the slogans were raised in lighter vein and further investigation is underway.
Read more
News Reports

Left-liberals, assorted trolls express their sympathy for scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav, demand immediate release of ‘champion’ of secularism

OpIndia Staff -
Lalu Yadav is absolved of all his crimes only because he 'arrested L K Advani' during the Rath Yatra in 1990.
Read more
Editor's picks

Uttar Pradesh: Per capita income crosses Rs 70,000, says CM Yogi Adityanath, hails ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath was inaugurating the 'Hunar Haat' exhibition in Lucknow on Saturday. The Hunar Haat will be on till February 4.
Read more
Entertainment

Anti-farm law protestors storm into the hotel of actress Janhvi Kapoor, disrupt the shooting of ‘Good Luck Jerry’ yet again

OpIndia Staff -
The anti-farm law protestors not only trespassed into the shooting venue of Good Luck Jerry but also forcibly made their way into the hotel premises, where the cast and crew were lodged.
Read more
Media

Did The Wire employee Arfa Khanum Sherwani join paid tweet trend for releasing fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav

OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of his bail plea hearing, support pours in from 'liberal' quarters for the fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com