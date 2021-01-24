Tauseef, prime accused in the sensational Nikita Tomar murder case, in his plea filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court demanding reinvestigation in the case, has claimed innocence. He has claimed that the FIR was registered against him on behest of Nikita’s family to ‘cover up’ their own act of ‘honour killing. The court has reserved its verdict.

Advocate Mehak Sahni on behalf of Tauseef has claimed that the investigation against him is politically motivated and he is being ‘wrongly dragged’ in the ‘love jihad’ angle. The lawyer claimed that the man who shot Tomar, had his face covered and anyone could have used the number plate, which has been used as evidence to zero in on Tauseef.

Nikita Tomar murder

In October 2020, a 21-year-old student Nikita Tomar was shot dead in full public view by two men outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. A video of the gruesome act caught on camera had gone viral.

CCTV footage shows a girl named Nikita Tomar being shot dead by an assailant (Taufeeq) outside her college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. Shooter and associate flees in car. Police have arrested Taufeeq. pic.twitter.com/idOPIDZfDo — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) October 27, 2020

In the CCTV footage, the assailant could be seen stepping out of his car and pulling out his revolver. Nikita is seen struggling to get free and manages to flee for a brief moment before the accused grabs her again. While Nikita struggles to free herself from the man, he then shoots her in the point-blank range.

The other accused, Mohammad Rihan, can be seen pullng Tauseef back into the car.

Tomar had filed a molestation complaint against Tauseef few months prior to her murder. However, the family later dropped the case. Her family has alleged that Tauseef started hounding her again and pressuring her to embrace Islam.

Congress link with Tauseef

According to reports, Tauseef is the grandson of Kabir Ahmed, a Congress leader who was elected as an MLA from Haryana’s Nuh constituency in 1975 and from the Tauru constituency in 1982. He continued to be Khanpur and Raisika village sarpanch for almost 20 years. Khanpur and Raisika are located in Nuh Tehsil of Mewat district in Haryana.

Moreover, Tauseef’s late uncle Khurshid Ahmad was a Congress MP of Haryana and was an ex-Cabinet minister of Haryana. Khurshid Ahmed’s son and Taufeeq’s cousin brother Aftab Ahmed was elected as MLA from Nuh, Mewat on the ticket of Congress Party and has been a Minister as well.