Late night on Saturday, panic gripped across Pakistan after the country suffered yet another blackout. According to the reports, major Pakistani cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Multan plunged into darkness following massive power outage.
The blackout was also seen in Pakistan occupied Kashmir affecting critical services like healthcare, communications, etc. Operations at country’s major airports were also hit by the blackout.
However, as soon as Pakistan got hit with another blackout, the poor citizens of the country became panic-stricken as they expressed fear about another surgical strike by the Indian Armed Forces inside their country.
Several social media users, fearing another attack, scrambled on Twitter to know from their fellow citizens whether they were under attack from India again. Following the blackout, Reham Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted asking whether it was a ‘war’ in Pakistan.
Similarly, another user also expressed fear questioning on Twitter whether their country was not yet again at the receiving end of Indian Armed Force’s anti-terror operation.
Zaid Hamid, who is considered to be Pakistan’s equivalent to Pro-AAP vZalogger Dhruv Rathee, too thought that the blackout was nothing but a prelude to a war between Indian and Pakistan. He asked Pakistan Air Force to be red alert following the power breakdown.
While most of the social media from Pakistan feared about a strike from India, some also put out their apprehensions about the internal aggression within Pakistan by the Pakistan Army to snatch the power from the elected government. Pakistani netizens got all nostalgic and asked whether the power outrage was just a reason for carrying out coup by the Pakistan military against the Imran Khan government.
Another social media user declared that Pakistan was already under the military rule claiming that General Bajwa removed Imran Khan from power after declaring Martial Law in the country.
Nevertheless, Pakistan who are almost at war all the time against somebody or the other, seems to be habituated with such blackouts, coup, terror strikes etc. However, as far as Indian concerned, there has been no anti-terror operations being carried out against terrorists inside Pakistan. So far, at least, the Indian Armed Forces have not confirmed about any such surgical strikes.
However, not all was lost for Pakistan. Some of them resorted to dark humour (pun intended) and make fun of their own poverty and otherwise terrible lives.
Cherry Hamza tweeted the now infamous tweet text on the eve of Balakot Air Strike by Indian Air Force on terror camps in Pakistan.
Sleep tight because PAF is awake guys #blackout pic.twitter.com/LSOv1jgQat— cherry blossom (@mq_hamza) January 9, 2021
Since attempted coups are flavour of the season, even Pakistanis could not resist.
When imran khan woke up tomorrow and still Prime Minister of Pakistan 😂😂🤣🤣#blackout pic.twitter.com/BPoozOKBT4— Moeed (@Moweeeed) January 9, 2021
Pakistan PM Imran Khan was the favourite punching bag.
Pakistanis staying up late, trolling Imran khan.— Ayeshayay :): (@Ayeshayay1) January 9, 2021
Meanwhile Imran khan #Blackout pic.twitter.com/VHkBo8ahPm
And then the bitter truth.
There is no #Blackout in Interior Sindh.— Alizaay🌸 (@itsalizaay) January 9, 2021
Because we didn’t gave Electricity yet! #blackout pic.twitter.com/n8CYExd3UX
Meanwhile, power has been restored in most part of Pakistan. As per Pakistani Energy Minister, the power breakdown was caused after the frequency in the national power distribution system suddenly fell from 50 to zero. The reason for such drop was currently being investigated.