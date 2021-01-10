Sunday, January 10, 2021
Home News Reports "Is it a war?" Power blackout in Pakistan triggers fear, panic and dark humour...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

“Is it a war?” Power blackout in Pakistan triggers fear, panic and dark humour as Pakistanis scramble on Twitter

While some were afraid India attacked Pakistan, some were being nostalgic about the former Pak Pres Parvez Musharraf led coup to topple the Nawaz Sharif govt

OpIndia Staff
Blackout in Pakistan/ Image Source: India Today
8

Late night on Saturday, panic gripped across Pakistan after the country suffered yet another blackout. According to the reports, major Pakistani cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Multan plunged into darkness following massive power outage.

The blackout was also seen in Pakistan occupied Kashmir affecting critical services like healthcare, communications, etc. Operations at country’s major airports were also hit by the blackout.

However, as soon as Pakistan got hit with another blackout, the poor citizens of the country became panic-stricken as they expressed fear about another surgical strike by the Indian Armed Forces inside their country.

Several social media users, fearing another attack, scrambled on Twitter to know from their fellow citizens whether they were under attack from India again. Following the blackout, Reham Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted asking whether it was a ‘war’ in Pakistan.

Reham Khan’s tweet

Similarly, another user also expressed fear questioning on Twitter whether their country was not yet again at the receiving end of Indian Armed Force’s anti-terror operation.

More panicked Pakistanis

Zaid Hamid, who is considered to be Pakistan’s equivalent to Pro-AAP vZalogger Dhruv Rathee, too thought that the blackout was nothing but a prelude to a war between Indian and Pakistan. He asked Pakistan Air Force to be red alert following the power breakdown.

Zaid Hamid panicking
Panicked Pakistanis

While most of the social media from Pakistan feared about a strike from India, some also put out their apprehensions about the internal aggression within Pakistan by the Pakistan Army to snatch the power from the elected government. Pakistani netizens got all nostalgic and asked whether the power outrage was just a reason for carrying out coup by the Pakistan military against the Imran Khan government.

Pakistanis being nostalgic about the Musharraf led coup

Another social media user declared that Pakistan was already under the military rule claiming that General Bajwa removed Imran Khan from power after declaring Martial Law in the country.

Pakistanis wilding on Twitter

Nevertheless, Pakistan who are almost at war all the time against somebody or the other, seems to be habituated with such blackouts, coup, terror strikes etc. However, as far as Indian concerned, there has been no anti-terror operations being carried out against terrorists inside Pakistan. So far, at least, the Indian Armed Forces have not confirmed about any such surgical strikes.

However, not all was lost for Pakistan. Some of them resorted to dark humour (pun intended) and make fun of their own poverty and otherwise terrible lives.

Cherry Hamza tweeted the now infamous tweet text on the eve of Balakot Air Strike by Indian Air Force on terror camps in Pakistan. Since attempted coups are flavour of the season, even Pakistanis could not resist. Pakistan PM Imran Khan was the favourite punching bag. And then the bitter truth.

Meanwhile, power has been restored in most part of Pakistan. As per Pakistani Energy Minister, the power breakdown was caused after the frequency in the national power distribution system suddenly fell from 50 to zero. The reason for such drop was currently being investigated.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspakistan blackout, pakistan power outage, pakistan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Is it a war?” Power blackout in Pakistan triggers fear, panic and dark humour as Pakistanis scramble on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Major cities of Pakistan like Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi plunged into darkness after a major fault in power grid.
Read more
News Reports

‘Adil Khan is responsible for my death,’ 26-year-old Dalit girl commits suicide in Bhopal, alleges attempt to forced religious conversion

OpIndia Staff -
Adil Khan changed name to Babloo to befriend a Dalit woman and tried to force her to convert to Islam
Read more

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy

Espionage threat looms over Chinese investment into Pacific undersea cable networks: Reports

World OpIndia Staff -
Taiwan has claimed that China is attempting to spy on other nations by backing private investment in Pacific undersea cable networks.

COVID-19 vaccination in India to start from 16 January, 30 crore including frontline workers, aged and high-risk people to be vaccinated

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The vaccination will start after the forthcoming festivals across the country including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation

Recently Popular

News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Social Media

NSE India gaffe: Shares pictures of ‘sexy diva’ and ‘hot girl’ Mouni Roy from official handle, deletes after being caught

OpIndia Staff -
NSE shared four sensual pictures of the actor with hashtags like #beautifuldiva, #sexydiva, #hotgirl, #mouniroyhot
Read more
World

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.
Read more
News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

“Is it a war?” Power blackout in Pakistan triggers fear, panic and dark humour as Pakistanis scramble on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Major cities of Pakistan like Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi plunged into darkness after a major fault in power grid.
Read more
News Reports

‘Adil Khan is responsible for my death,’ 26-year-old Dalit girl commits suicide in Bhopal, alleges attempt to forced religious conversion

OpIndia Staff -
Adil Khan changed name to Babloo to befriend a Dalit woman and tried to force her to convert to Islam
Read more
News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
World

Espionage threat looms over Chinese investment into Pacific undersea cable networks: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Taiwan has claimed that China is attempting to spy on other nations by backing private investment in Pacific undersea cable networks.
Read more
News Reports

‘Cause of death is poisoning, not vaccine’: Bharat Biotech issues clarification after phase 3 trial participant for Covaxin dies in Bhopal

OpIndia Staff -
The volunteer from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh had died 10 days after he had participated in the clinical trial for Covaxin
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Is Cloudfare terminating its service for 4Chan and other ‘far right communities’? A fact check

OpIndia Staff -
An image is circulating that purportedly shows Cloudfare declare that they are terminating their service for 4Chan.
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh: Minor girl brutally gang-raped and murdered, one Fardin Iftekhar arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Fardin Iftekhar of Kalabagan in Bangladesh brutally gang-raped a 17 year old girl along with his friends and then murdered the victim.
Read more
News Reports

COVID-19 vaccination in India to start from 16 January, 30 crore including frontline workers, aged and high-risk people to be vaccinated

OpIndia Staff -
The vaccination will start after the forthcoming festivals across the country including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc
Read more
News Reports

Viral Video shows protesting farmer hail Pakistan PM, call Narendra Modi a dog

OpIndia Staff -
The protesters also made an effigy of a donkey and pasted a photo of Prime Minister Modi on its face.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police arrests 11 people for replacing Aurangzeb lane signboard with Guru Tegh Bahadur poster

Dibakar Dutta -
The cops detained the accused at the Tughlaq police station and initiated an investigation in the case.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com