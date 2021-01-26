Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistanis spew venom, cheer violence by farmers' on India's Republic Day
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistanis spew venom, cheer violence by farmers’ on India’s Republic Day

India celebrates its 71st Republic Day today.

Nirwa Mehta
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
1

Pakistani Twitter users were busy spewing venom against India, especially Indian Army as they cheered violence unleashed by sword-wielding ‘farmers’ in Delhi on Republic Day.

Some Pakistanis also tried to further the separatist Khalistani agenda.

The protesting ‘farmers’ took to violence and attacked Delhi Police as they broke barricades and entered Delhi ahead of scheduled time. They even strayed from the route agreed upon and headed towards the Red Fort. Earlier there were reports which suggested they wanted to unfurl a flag at the Red Fort. However, they had denied such claims back then.

Meanwhile, the Pakistanis continued to spew hatred and venom against India, especially the Indian Army.

Some even threatened to wipe out India from the map.

Pakistan’s ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also joined in to call Republic Day a ‘black day’ and used it to further the propaganda against Balakot air strikes.

Further, Pakistanis also indulged in spreading falsehoods that the Indian government was planning ‘false flag operations’ to crack down on protesting ‘farmers’.

Meanwhile, in India, the ‘farmers’ have started their march towards the Red Fort after unleashing violence on Delhi Police and breaking barricades.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrepublic day india, indianrepublicblackday, pakistan india republic day
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Pakistanis spew venom, cheer violence by farmers’ on India’s Republic Day

Nirwa Mehta -
Some Pakistanis also tried to further the separatist Khalistani agenda while spreading falsehoods against Indian government.
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmer’ tractor rally: Watch how mobs wielded swords, attacked buses and indulged in rampant violence in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
When farmers announced the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day, every one suspected that the day would end in violence
Read more

As mobs take over during the farmers ‘tractor rally’, Sagarika Ghosh celebrates violence on Republic Day

Media OpIndia Staff -
Sagarika Ghosh, widely known as a propagandist, is in a jolly mood, celebrating the display of mobocracy by farmers during tractor march

Modi govt gives Padma Award to real Harvard Professor: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Srikant Datar, who became the 11th dean of Harvard Business School on 1st January 2021 is one of the recipients of the Padma Awards in 2021.

Archaeologist BB Lal who led the excavation revealing existence of a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi site gets Padma Vibhushan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Professor BB Lal had discovered pillar bases immediately south to the Babri structure pointing at the existence of an ancient temple.

Barabanki: Family wanted to get rid of mentally disabled girl, so killed her and created the story of rape and murder

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The brother of the victim had strangulated her while the mother held her legs down. The brother had also hit her on the private parts to make it look like rape, the police said.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Professor who translated Rahul Gandhi’s “don’t need army if farmers are strong” speech in Erode faints after the speech: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammed Imran, who translated Rahul Gandhi's speech at Erode, collapsed after interpreting the speech from English to Tamil
Read more
Fact-Check

Is it actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind? A fact check

OpIndia Staff -
It was claimed that it was actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind.
Read more
News Reports

Ashoka University Assistant Professor mocks Lord Ram while trying to troll President of India over false accusations

OpIndia Staff -
Neelanjan Sircar works as an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the Ashoka University and also a also at the Centre for Policy Research.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi lost in translation: How ‘knickerwala’ jibe backfired in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's speeches are a gift that keep on giving.
Read more
News Reports

Donating for construction of Ram Mandir? Beware of these fraud UPI IDs

Guest Author -
Beware of fraudsters. UPI IDs which are similar to the real UPI ID for Ram Mandir donation have propped up.
Read more
News Reports

‘What is wrong with your mindset? Such people must not be spared,’ MP HC makes scathing remarks against Munawar Faruqui: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has reserved its order on the bail application filed by Munawar Faruqui.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistanis spew venom, cheer violence by farmers’ on India’s Republic Day

Nirwa Mehta -
Some Pakistanis also tried to further the separatist Khalistani agenda while spreading falsehoods against Indian government.
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmer’ tractor rally: Watch how mobs wielded swords, attacked buses and indulged in rampant violence in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
When farmers announced the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day, every one suspected that the day would end in violence
Read more
Government and Policy

Squadron Leader Vivek Gairola bestowed with Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for the safe recovery of Su-30MKI fighter plane

Jinit Jain -
Squadron Leader Vivek Gairola conferred with Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for rescuing his Su-30MKI fighter plane from a critical situation
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: All officers who fired at devotees in Munger reinstated. Here is what CISF internal report says

OpIndia Staff -
Although former Munger SP Lipi Singh had initially denied any instance of firing, the CISF report made it clear in their internal report that the police and the CISF had open fired at the devotees.
Read more
Media

As mobs take over during the farmers ‘tractor rally’, Sagarika Ghosh celebrates violence on Republic Day

OpIndia Staff -
Sagarika Ghosh, widely known as a propagandist, is in a jolly mood, celebrating the display of mobocracy by farmers during tractor march
Read more
News Reports

Modi govt gives Padma Award to real Harvard Professor: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Srikant Datar, who became the 11th dean of Harvard Business School on 1st January 2021 is one of the recipients of the Padma Awards in 2021.
Read more
News Reports

Archaeologist BB Lal who led the excavation revealing existence of a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi site gets Padma Vibhushan

OpIndia Staff -
Professor BB Lal had discovered pillar bases immediately south to the Babri structure pointing at the existence of an ancient temple.
Read more
Crime

Barabanki: Family wanted to get rid of mentally disabled girl, so killed her and created the story of rape and murder

OpIndia Staff -
The brother of the victim had strangulated her while the mother held her legs down. The brother had also hit her on the private parts to make it look like rape, the police said.
Read more
Political History of India

Long before Punjab ‘farmers’ threatened Republic Day parade, Muslim bodies gave a call to boycott Republic Day function in 1987

OpIndia Staff -
In December 1986, newly formed "All India Babri Masjid Conference (AIBMC)" had given a call to all Muslims to boycott the Republic Day celebrations in 1987.
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Construction work of Dhannipur mosque to be formally inaugurated with hoisting of the Tricolour on Republic Day

OpIndia Staff -
The event will kickstart with the hoisting of the Indian flag. Following this, the members of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) will also plant tree saplings to commemorate the day.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com