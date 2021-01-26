Pakistani Twitter users were busy spewing venom against India, especially Indian Army as they cheered violence unleashed by sword-wielding ‘farmers’ in Delhi on Republic Day.

Endian farmers aggressively march towards Lal Qila. They are unstoppable. Media said that images are unbelievable.Clashes with police on Delhi streets. — Khurram (@khurram_1976) January 26, 2021

This is what happening in Endia Right Now…

Kashmiri's Are fighting for there freedom and now sikhs are also wants freedom from india .

Today its not India but only #RSSRepublicDay and yes also its #IndianRepublicBlackDay for minorities pic.twitter.com/kR3QTZXqxS — Sherry🇵🇰 (@sherryspeaks_) January 26, 2021

Some Pakistanis also tried to further the separatist Khalistani agenda.

The protesting ‘farmers’ took to violence and attacked Delhi Police as they broke barricades and entered Delhi ahead of scheduled time. They even strayed from the route agreed upon and headed towards the Red Fort. Earlier there were reports which suggested they wanted to unfurl a flag at the Red Fort. However, they had denied such claims back then.

Meanwhile, the Pakistanis continued to spew hatred and venom against India, especially the Indian Army.

Young people are brutally killed daily in occupied Kashmir by Endians army. Why didn't the United Nations bring the facts to light with the help of an impartial team?@BKYMofficial @BBCUrdu @BBCWorld @UNHumanRights — احسان چراغ (@AhsanChiraghPAK) January 26, 2021

Some even threatened to wipe out India from the map.

26 January is World Dirty in calendar,it is day of celebration of weapons of Terrorist countryEndia for killing of Humanity in IIOJK,but listen Endians learn it,You will become a history in world&map,we will finish your Hindutva, will finish your identity. — Muhammad Haris MalikZada (@HarisMalikzada) January 26, 2021

Pakistan’s ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also joined in to call Republic Day a ‘black day’ and used it to further the propaganda against Balakot air strikes.

This infographic by @IPRI_Pakistan shows the timeline of Indian Propaganda. Modi’s India stands totally exposed! #IndianRepublicBlackDay pic.twitter.com/qT7OGTxrgd — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 26, 2021

Further, Pakistanis also indulged in spreading falsehoods that the Indian government was planning ‘false flag operations’ to crack down on protesting ‘farmers’.

On this Republic Day, RSS has planned to conduct a false flag operation in order to silence the protesting Sikh farmers. #IndianRepublicBlackDay pic.twitter.com/urMmMefyTU — Noman Sarwar (@NomanSarwarr) January 26, 2021

Meanwhile, in India, the ‘farmers’ have started their march towards the Red Fort after unleashing violence on Delhi Police and breaking barricades.