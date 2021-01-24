A photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was uploaded from his official Facebook account on Saturday, clocked over 1.1 million likes in less than 24 hours.

The said photograph was captured after PM Modi reached the city of Kolkata to pay tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on ‘Parakram Diwas’. At the time of writing, the post has been shared 15,000 times with over 49,000 comments. “Reached Kolkata to pay tributes to Netaji Bose”, read the caption of the image posted from the official Facebook account of PM Modi. The Prime Minister was spotted in a white dress, with a shawl on his shoulder. PM Modi had reached Kolkata from Assam, where he had attended an event earlier in the day.

Screengrab of the Facebook post of PM Modi

PM Modi visits Kolkata on Parakram Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the Netaji Bhawan, a memorial and research centre dedicated to the late freedom fighter, along with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Bose’s grand nephews Sugato Bose and Sumantro Bose. Following this, he took part at an event along with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to commemorate the birth anniversary of Subash Chandra Bose.

While speaking at the Victoria Memorial Hall, PM Modi remarked, “I sometimes wonder how Netaji would have felt had he seen how a new and strong India is taking shape. From the LAC to LoC, the world is witnessing a strong India that was once envisioned by Netaji. India today is giving a befitting reply wherever attempts are made to challenge its sovereignty.”

PM Modi’s most retweeted tweet on Twitter

