Friday, January 1, 2021
Home News Reports Probe ordered after Kanpur police officer caught using a car which was stolen 2...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Probe ordered after Kanpur police officer caught using a car which was stolen 2 years ago

The matter came to light after the police officer got the car serviced, and service centre called the original owner of the car for feedback on the work done

OpIndia Staff
Kaushlendra Pratap Singh, the station officer at the Bithoor police station (Courtesy: News 18 Hindi)
2

The Kanpur IG range, Mohit Agarwal has ordered a probe after it was found that the SHO of Kanpur’s Bithoor town had been using a car, which was stolen two years ago, for personal use. Confirming that using a seized vehicle was against the law, Mohit Agarwal assured that the entire case would be inquired into and whoever is found responsible would face serious departmental action.

The incident came to the fore when a Kanpur man named Omendra Soni received a call from an auto service centre asking for his feedback about the service of his car that was stolen two years ago. Not only this, but the service centre also informed Soni that the serviced car was returned to Kaushlendra Pratap Singh, a station officer at the Bithoor police station.

Incidentally, Kaushlendra Pratap Singh was one of the cops who got injured in the Bikru ambush, in which Vikas Dubey and his men had killed eight police officers on July 3 last year.

It was only because the SHO had taken the car for service that the matter came out.

The car was stolen on December 31, 2018, informed the Kanpur resident

Omendra Soni confirmed that his vehicle was stolen from the Barra area from a car washing centre on December 31, 2018. He said he had lodged an FIR with the Barra police but the vehicle could not be found.

On Wednesday, Soni got a call from the KTL service centre to ask him if his car was working fine after its service a few days ago. It surprised him as his vehicle was stolen from a car washing centre in the Barra area on December 31, 2018, he said.

“I was surprised at the query. I was told my details were with the centre due to a previous servicing of my Wagon R, that is why the call was placed for feedback,” said Soni.

When Soni learnt from the service station that the car was returned to the SHO of Bithoor police station on December 22, 2020, he was left to wonder why the police did not inform him about having recovered his stolen vehicle.

The accused SHO said he had seized the car after he had found it abandoned

Meanwhile, the SHO was reported as saying in his defence that he had seized the car after he had found it abandoned. The officer, however, did not elaborate on when the vehicle was found. Moreover, when questioned on how a police officer could use a seized vehicle as it was against the rule, Singh kept mum.

According to the procedure, as soon as the car was seized, Bithoor police should have informed Barra police about the recovery of the car, since the missing car complaint was filed in Barra police station. However, Barra police confirmed that it did not receive any intimation from Bithoor police.

The police have now ordered an inquiry into the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Union Minister Piyush Goyal ‘threatened’ farmer leader during the meeting? Here’s the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandists are now accusing Union Minister Piyush Goyal of threatening the farmers during the meeting.
Read more
News Reports

The Wire mentions ‘caste’ in fake case, forgets to mention religion when accused are Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire, in its hurry to carry out the anti-Hindu propaganda, resorted to not only peddle fake news but also invented a caste angle to the crime.
Read more

Is your home constantly set to a ‘sexist’ temperature? Ivanka Trump’s hair vs AOC’s hair: Meet the person The Guardian pays to write such...

Media OpIndia Staff -
Her columns have made Arwa Mahdawi a joke on the internet and a lot of people are having fun at her expense.

Over 100 benami properties, assets worth Rs 200 crore in driver’s name: Read details of what ED recovered in raid of rape accused SP...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SP leader Gayatri Prajapati along with the then UP CM Akhilesh Yadav were allegedly involved in the illegal sand mining scam

Former CIA agent reveals how a Jihadi turned Al-Qaeda mole duped US Intelligence services and unleashed a terror attack: Read details

World OpIndia Staff -
Former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos revealed how a jihadi-turned-agent duped the US Intelligence Services

Ex-Army officer faces threats and assault by Shiv Sena goons, Mumbai Police ignoring complaints: Read exclusive details

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
The veteran has stated that local corporator Ghole's threats and attacks started after he tried to complain against an illegal structure being used by local goons for anti-social activities.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
News Reports

‘You are not even a Dalit, tried extorting money to settle divorce’: Former husband makes sensational claims about ‘Dalit activist’ Meena Kandasamy

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Dharmaraja has also accused Meena Kandasamy of harassing and pressurising him to provide for Rs 15 lakhs to settle the divorce case.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain: The colony where Ram Mandir fund collection rally was attacked by Muslim mob to be demolished

OpIndia Staff -
The house used by the mob to attack the Hindu rally in Ujjain with stones was already demolished on the same day by the administration
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain gets reality checked by ex-P&G India chief Gurcharan Das over reforms and Punjab farmers’ vandalism

OpIndia Staff -
As Punjab farmers go vandalising and destroying Reliance Jio towers to protest against the new farm laws, NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain got schooled by Gurcharan Das, former CEO of Procter & Gamble, India.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka’s Rs 620 cr Safe City project, irregularities in tender process, whistleblower D Roopa’s side of the story and links to IMA Gold scam

OpIndia Staff -
Hemant Nimbalkar is Chairman of both Tender Inviting Committee and Tender Scrutinising Committee of the 'Safe City' Project
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Probe ordered after Kanpur police officer caught using a car which was stolen 2 years ago

OpIndia Staff -
Kanpur IG range, Mohit Agarwal has ordered a probe after it was found that the SHO was using a stolen car for personal use
Read more
News Reports

Huge asteroid as wide as the length of Golden Gate Bridge and three smaller asteroids to fly by Earth in early January

OpIndia Staff -
NASA revealed that the asteroid which will fly past Earth on Jan 3 is as wide as the length of the world's longest main suspension bridge
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Why France’s hooligans burn cars on New Year’s eve: A look back at a bizarre tradition of arson

OpIndia Staff -
While the world welcomed the New Years with muted celebrations, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, France witnessed chaos and car burning
Read more
Crime

Gorakhpur: 26-year-old Mansoor arrested for kidnapping and forcibly marrying minor girl from ‘another community’

OpIndia Staff -
The 17-year-old girl had been allegedly kidnapped by Mansoor in November 2020.
Read more
Politics

Union Minister Piyush Goyal ‘threatened’ farmer leader during the meeting? Here’s the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandists are now accusing Union Minister Piyush Goyal of threatening the farmers during the meeting.
Read more
News Reports

Days after Mamata Banerjee’s nephew taunted Suvendu Adhikari, his brother Soumendu to join BJP with 5,000 TMC workers

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu Adhilkari was removed from the post of Chairman of Contai Municipality by the Mamata govt
Read more
News Reports

‘You backstab us after eating food grown by us, I will chop you’, hooligan ‘farmer’ threatens a man for supporting farm laws, video goes...

OpIndia Staff -
The police informed that a complaint has been filed by the anti-Farm Law protesters against Amit Kumar, who supports the farm laws
Read more
World

Major media outlets including CNN, NYT and WSJ attended private dinners by Chinese govt, accepted sponsored trips: Report

OpIndia Staff -
All major outlets in western mainstream media attended private dinners and accepted sponsored trips from CUSEF.
Read more
News Reports

The Wire mentions ‘caste’ in fake case, forgets to mention religion when accused are Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire, in its hurry to carry out the anti-Hindu propaganda, resorted to not only peddle fake news but also invented a caste angle to the crime.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid admits to his involvement in fuelling violent protests, mobilising Muslims: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police Crime Branch, in its charge-sheet, alleged that Umar Khalid, along with other accused Khalid Saifi and former AAP leader Tahir Hussain, had organised a meeting in Shaheen Bagh on January 8 to plan the violence.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com