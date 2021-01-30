Adding to the high political drama going on around the ‘farmer protests’ following the Republic Day violence, the Sarpanch Virk Khurd gram panchayat in Bathinda, Punjab has passed a Tughlaqi Farmaan. The Sarpanch named Manjit Kaur has ordered that at one member from each family in the village will be sent to the protests going on at Delhi borders for a week.

“Those who won’t go to protest will be fined Rs 1,500 & those not paying fine will be boycotted,” says Sarpanch Manjit Kaur. (29.01) pic.twitter.com/XZ1n0az38B — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

Earlier, a scuffle had broken out between the protestors and the locals at Singhu border after a group of locals gathered there demanding the routes to be cleared. The protestors pelted stones at the locals and policeman was also badly injured in the clashes.

BKU (Lok Shakti) rejoins the protests at Delhi border

Just a day after announcing its withdrawal from the farmer protest, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) re-launched its protest over the farm laws on Friday. BKU (Lok Shakti) Chief Thakur Sheoraj Singh Bhati urged the union’s supporters to reach at Ghazipur border from the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida where they had been camping. Bhati released a video message appealing to the union’s supporters to reach the farmers’ Mahapanchayat that was organised in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Political parties lend support to protests during Mahapanchayat

The Mahapanchayat was convened in Muzaffarnagar by BKU leader Naresh Tikait after his brother and BKU leader Rakesh Tikait broke down on camera refusing to end the protest. It was decided at the Mahapanchayat that the protest will continue. Several political parties including the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party have lent their support for the protest. Jayant Chaudhari, son of RLD chief Ajit Singh, participated in the Mahapanchayat.