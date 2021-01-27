Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Robert Vadra posts distorted map of India on social media, shows PoK and Aksai Chin not part of India

Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, today posted a distorted map of India on Twitter. While posting a message on the violence during tractor rally yesterday in Delhi by agitating farmers, Vadra used an Indian map without the Pakistan and Chinese occupied territories in Kashmir and Ladakh.

Saying that the ‘farmer agitation’ on Republic Day had turned violence, and the protestors had attacked police personnel, Vadra called for a deep probe into the matter. Vadra had posted the message in an image form from his Twitter and Instagram accounts, which also included the map of India. But shockingly, he had used a map that will please Pakistan and China, as the map excluded Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin, which are integral part of India as per Indian parliament.

However, after the serious issue with the map was pointed out by social media users, Robert Vadra removed the post from his social media accounts. After some time, he reposted the message on Instagram, this time using the correct map of India. He is yet to report the same on Twitter, whether the error with his image was pointed out.

This is not the first time someone linked to Congress party used the distorted map of the country. Last month, the official Twitter account of Assam Congress had used a similar distorted map. Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Chhattisgarh Congress had posted similar maps.

It is notable that Indian government takes the use of wrong map of India seriously. In the last couple of months, the government had ordered Wikipedia and Twitter to remove similar wrong maps of India, and had issued strict warnings regarding the same.

