Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home News Reports Congress keeps Nehru’s legacy alive, ‘gives away’ Ladakh to China and Pakistan while ‘standing...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitical History of IndiaPolitics
Updated:

Congress keeps Nehru’s legacy alive, ‘gives away’ Ladakh to China and Pakistan while ‘standing with farmers’

This is not the first time official Congress leaders and party accounts have shared distorted image of Indian map.

OpIndia Staff
INC Assam 'gives away' part of Ladakh to China and Pakistan
171

Those fearing that Rahul Gandhi might be destroying the Congress his ancestors ‘built’, need not worry. Keeping Nehru’s legacy alive Congress has officially ‘given away’ part of Union Territory of Ladakh to Pakistan and China. On Tuesday, while attacking PM Modi regarding the new farm laws, Assam Congress’ official handle tweeted a distorted map of India.

INC Assam’s tweet

In a tweet, Assam Congress shared a map of India which was distorted such that part of Ladakh territory was missing. Thankfully, Assam Congress ‘gave away’ Ladakh only on paper unlike Nehru who let the Chinese take over Indian territory in Ladakh during the 1962 India-China war.

Nehru’s Himalayan Blunder

Jawaharlal Nehru, while addressing the Parliament on 28 August 1959, had apprised everyone about the nefarious attempts of China on Indian soil. Informing the members on what China had been up to Nehru said, “There is a large area in eastern and north-eastern Ladakh which is practically uninhabited. It is mountainous, and even the valleys are at an altitude generally exceeding 13,000 feet. To some extent, shepherds use it during the summer months for grazing… The Government of India have some police check-posts in this area but, because of the difficulties of terrain, most of these posts are at some distance from the International Border.”

Speaking on the Chinese aggression, Nehru had said, “Some reports reached us between October 1957 and February 1958 that a Chinese detachment had crossed the international frontier and visited Khurnak Fort, which is within Indian territory. The attention of the Chinese Government was drawn to this, and they were asked to desist from entering our territory… there is no physical demarcation of the frontier in these mountainous passes, although our maps are quite clear on the subject. Thereafter, at the end of July 1959… a small Indian reconnaissance police party was sent to this area. When this party… was proceeding towards Khurnak Fort, it was apprehended, some miles from the border inside our territory, by a stronger Chinese detachment. This happened on July 28.”

“…the Chinese claimed that that part of the territory was theirs, but added that they would release the persons who had been apprehended. We sent a further Note to them expressing surprise at this claim and giving them the exact delineation of the traditional international frontier in this sector… No reply has yet been received to this Note. Our party was released on August 18.”

Three days later, Nehru informed that the Chinese had built a road through Aksai Chin. “According to an announcement made in China, the Yehcheng-Gartok Road, which is also called the Sinkiang-Tibet Highway, was completed in September 1957… Two reconnaissance parties were accordingly sent last year. One of these parties was taken into custody by a superior Chinese detachment. The other returned and gave us some rough indication of this newly constructed road in the Aksai Chin area,” he told the Rajya Sabha.

In the 1962 India-China war, India faced a rather humiliating defeat. After India’s independence from the British, Nehru’s “forward policy” in September 1962 tried to force the Chinese out of territory it claimed as its own. Nehru announced on October 11 that the Indian Army had been ordered to “free our territory.” That’s how the war began with China reacting to the situation.

Nehru at that time was away from India. The Chinese attacked simultaneously on the Ladakh area and NEFA, India bordering China on the Tibetan side. The Chinese managed to capture 11,000 km² of area in Aksai Chin and substantial area in NEFA. 

Without basic protective gear to fight in the extreme weather conditions, the Indian Army was not prepared to go to war with China. Despite economic hardships, China quickly managed to overpower our troops. In his book Himalayan Blunder, a war memoir, Brigadier John Dalvi writes how China had planned the attack while maintaining a different position on war officially. You could read in detail about the same here.

Congress and map distortion

This is not the first time official Congress leaders and party accounts have shared distorted image of Indian map. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has regularly indulged in sharing wrong maps of India. In December last year, while protesting against the new citizenship law which fast-tracked Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities in three neighbouring Islamic countries, Tharoor had shared a map where part of Ladakh was missing.

Shashi Tharoor’s deleted tweet with distorted Indian map

Just two months prior, he had shared another map of India which categorically excluded part of Ladakh, given away to Pakistan and China.

Congress leaders have also been found parroting Pakistan’s line while questioning territorial integrity of India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsindia map, congress, nehru himalayan blunder, nehru gave away ladakh, how much ladakh nehru gave away to china, nehru gave away ladakh to china
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress keeps Nehru’s legacy alive, ‘gives away’ Ladakh to China and Pakistan while ‘standing with farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, while attacking PM Modi regarding the new farm laws, Assam Congress' official handle tweeted a distorted map of India.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension after grave was dug next to a Hindu temple to bury a dead body

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Jagran, in a bid to spoil communal harmony, some people dug up a grave for one Sameer, son of Sakuri, next to a Hindu temple.
Read more

First meeting of Constituent Assembly: Speech by Dr Sachidananda Sinha proves that India never understood the mindset behind Muslim League

Political History of India K Bhattacharjee -
9th December 2020 marks 74th anniversary of the first meeting of Constituent Assembly - it's time we analyse the shaky foundation

Not just stubble burning, Punjab tops India in depleting ground reserves level: Read the research

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The groundwater reserves in Punjab is declining at an alarming rate and experts believe that if the water shrinking continues at the current pace, Punjab will soon turn into a desert

Labour And Dravidianism: History of Buckingham and Carnatic Mills Strike, the first major industrial unrest in South India

Political History of India Suren -
One of the major reasons for the success of the Dravidian movement is its co-option of the working class

Dalit RTI activist ‘accidentally’ shot dead by minor girl, family alleges his associate Kasim killed him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The slain Dalit activist Pankaj Lamba’s wife has alleged that Kasim and other associates have conspired to kill her husband and made it look like a case of accidental firing

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

Galactic Federation of aliens stopped Donald Trump from disclosing their existence, claims former Israeli space security chief

OpIndia Staff -
Haim Eshed has served as the head of Israel's space security program for three decades and is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP worker dies in bomb blast, here are some ‘liberals’ who find it funny

OpIndia Staff -
A bomb blast took life of a BJP karyakarta in West Bengal. However, some 'liberals' found the exact time when the blast went off quite funny.
Read more
Media

Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what ‘Godi Media’ means

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, who is often accused of being 'Godi Media' was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means.
Read more
Media

Sagarika Ghosh wants Hindus to be ok with forced conversion to Islam because she watched a Turkish show

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent journalist' Sagarika Ghose provided a novel way of dealing with the menace of Grooming Jihad on Monday.
Read more
Media

‘Maaro isko maaro’: Shocking details emerge of how Mumbai police tortured Republic TV AVP, was beaten with ‘chakki belt’

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has alleged that Ghanshyam Singh, assistant vice president of Distribution, was brutally tortured by Mumbai Police
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Jharkhand: Lesbian cousin sisters marry each other in a temple, had fled from home to live together

OpIndia Staff -
As the women are consenting adults, the police had turned their families away when they complained.
Read more
News Reports

Congress keeps Nehru’s legacy alive, ‘gives away’ Ladakh to China and Pakistan while ‘standing with farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, while attacking PM Modi regarding the new farm laws, Assam Congress' official handle tweeted a distorted map of India.
Read more
News Reports

TMC’s Mahua Moitra says media persons are worth ‘two paisa’, then defends her statement with a meme

OpIndia Staff -
Mahua Moitra had reportedly got angry after seeing a journalist at a party meeting, and had said "who has called this two-paisa press here."
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension after grave was dug next to a Hindu temple to bury a dead body

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Jagran, in a bid to spoil communal harmony, some people dug up a grave for one Sameer, son of Sakuri, next to a Hindu temple.
Read more
Political History of India

First meeting of Constituent Assembly: Speech by Dr Sachidananda Sinha proves that India never understood the mindset behind Muslim League

K Bhattacharjee -
9th December 2020 marks 74th anniversary of the first meeting of Constituent Assembly - it's time we analyse the shaky foundation
Read more
Politics

Opposition has created fear psychosis in the minds of farmers: Professor Ashok Gulati

OpIndia Staff -
Professor Gulati said that the agricultural reforms envisioned under the new farm laws were in the interest of the country.
Read more
Politics

AAP sits on dharna outside Kejriwal’s house, because he could not join farmers due to imaginary house arrest

OpIndia Staff -
After deeply investing in fiction of Kejriwal's house arrest, AAP leaders and supporters staged a sit-in dharna outside Delhi CM's residence
Read more
World

Indonesia: Highest Muslim body to provide Covid vaccine with halal certificate, expected to boost immunization process in the Muslim-majority country

OpIndia Staff -
The highest Muslim body in Indonesia is expected to issue a halal certificate for experimental Coronavirus vaccine.
Read more
Media

Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what ‘Godi Media’ means

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, who is often accused of being 'Godi Media' was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means.
Read more
News Reports

Not just stubble burning, Punjab tops India in depleting ground reserves level: Read the research

OpIndia Staff -
The groundwater reserves in Punjab is declining at an alarming rate and experts believe that if the water shrinking continues at the current pace, Punjab will soon turn into a desert
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
494,755FollowersFollow
20,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com