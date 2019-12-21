On Friday, Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, one of the poster boys of the ‘liberal-secular’ media, put out a Map of India which omitted parts of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The poster was regarding Congress’ ‘Bharat Bachao’ ‘protest’ against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In a tweet, Shashi Tharoor has posted an infographic related to a ‘Bharat Bachao’ protest rally in Kozhikode, Kerala led by the Congress party against the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, in a hurry to ‘protest’ against the government, Tharoor has resorted to posting a disgraceful map that attacked the territorial integrity of the country.

As Netizens expressed outrage at the distorted map being used by the Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor deleted the disgraceful post. It is rather unsurprising these days to see Congress party indulging in such anti-India propaganda openly on social media platforms. The now-deleted tweet, however, had remained on his profile for over 7 hours even though scores of people had pointed out to him that he had tweeted a distorted map of India.

Ironically, Tharoor has posted a wrong map of India while claiming to save India. It has been the habit of Congress to claim to save India or the ‘Idea of India’ while indulging in actions that are diametrically opposite to India’s interest and integrity. Posting a map that peddles that Pakistan agenda and questions India’s right on its territory of Ladakh, parts of Kashmir etc is not in the interest of India especially when tweeted by a senior politician like Shashi Tharoor. That he did this while claiming to ‘save India’ is tragic, if not hilarious.

This is not the first time that Shashi Tharoor is indulging in such anti-India propaganda. In September, he had posted a similar map of India to showcase India’s linguistic diversity but only to leave out parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh out of the Indian map.

An interesting map showing India’s linguistic diversity (which still omits most of our 22,000 dialects)! pic.twitter.com/pRDILeTh2y — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 17, 2019

Perhaps, Shashi Tharoor’s Friday post was intentional all along, as Congress party and its leaders have often found parroting lines of Pakistan by questioning the territorial integrity of India. Congress leaders had even gone to the extent of questioning India’s claim on Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir on the floor of parliament during the abrogation of Article 370.

Interestingly, Bollywood entertainer Farhan Akhtar, who had no clue regarding the rationale behind anti-CAA protests had also indulged in anti-India propaganda on social media as he posted a map of India similar to what Shashi Tharoor has posted yesterday. In his post, Akhtar had posted a map in which parts of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir to China and Pakistan respectively.

However, he deleted the post and apologized later after a senior police officer took time off to teach a thing or two about consequences of waging a war against India to Farhan.