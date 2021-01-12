An astonishing video is floating on the internet where it is being claimed that the UP Police was discussing thrashing Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti who is currently in judicial custody after issuing death threats against CM Yogi Adityanath and misbehaving with police officials. The UP Police is claimed to have made the comment when asked about the former law minister of Delhi.

Raebareli police when asked about Somnath Bharti pic.twitter.com/EnBzURil15 — ex capt. (@thephukdi) January 11, 2021

However, all is not as it seems.

The video is from April 2018 and not even from Uttar Pradesh. It was uploaded by Zee 24 Taas on its YouTube channel. And the police official in the video is DIG of Jodhpur Central Jail Vikram Singh. At 8 minutes 40 seconds, the DIG says, “Abhi Dand nahi pela hai. Subah dekhte hain dand pelte hain ki nahi. (The punishment has not come yet. Let’s see what happens tomorrow.)”

Thus we can now confirm that the claim is absolutely cent per cent false. The Uttar Pradesh Police has not thrashed Somnath Bharti

Somnath Bharti is in Judicial Custody

“Nothing is going to happen from this. Yogi Adityanath’s death is assured. You have helped the attacker escape. You need to understand this. Tell Yogi Adityanath he would not achieve from such attacks,” Somnath Bharti had said on Monday.

“I will get you sacked. Bear this in mind. I can identify all of you. I will get all the officers who are trying to stop me today sacked,” said Somnath Bharti while threatening the police officer who stopped him from leaving the guesthouse.

Following the outburst, Somnath Bharti was sent to judicial custody.

Arvind Kejriwal behind the whole charade?

There are also rumours floating that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sick of Somnath Bharti due to the multitude of allegations of abuse against him and therefore, decided to send the latter to Uttar Pradesh. Rumours are also floating that Kejriwal himself was scared of Bharti due to the potential for violent outbursts.

Therefore, it is rumoured, Kejriwal sent Bharti to Uttar Pradesh, famous for its policing. However, we cannot confirm or deny these rumours.