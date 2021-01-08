As some states prepare to battle Bird Flu, SP leader decides to play politics, yet again: Here is what happened

As India prepares to roll out the world’s biggest immunisation programme to vaccinate its people from the Wuhan coronavirus, another pernicious infection is beginning to take root in several states of the country. As per an ANI report, on Wednesday, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy confirmed the outbreak of Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, reported from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

However, just as his master Akhilesh Yadav who could not stop playing politics over the COVID-19 vaccine, SP leader IP Singh today took to Twitter to politicise the outbreak of bird flu.

IP Singh shared an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeding a peacock and insinuated that it was because of him that several states were seeing an outbreak of bird flu.

Insinuating that Narendra Modi was a ‘bad omen’, SP leader IP Singh said that the birds got Avian Influenza because he fed them ‘Dana’.

While it is entirely possible that IP Singh thought he was being funny, perhaps it is beyond the realm of understanding of SP politicians that when the nation battles disease, politicians are supposed to make themselves useful and not waste time indulging in such petty mudslinging.

Akhilesh Yadav refuses to take ‘BJP vaccine’

Even as the country is gearing up for providing the coronavirus vaccine to citizens to limit the spread of the Chinese pandemic, opposition parties have already begun to politicise the issue of vaccination drive. On Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav dragged politics in that much-needed vaccination drive in the country saying that he will not get himself vaccinated as of now as it is ‘BJP’s vaccine’.

Saying that he cannot trust ‘BJP’s vaccine’, Akhilesh Yadav tried to create panic in the society by stating that he would get vaccinated when his government will be formed after the next election and claimed that he would give free vaccines to all.

“I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust BJP’s vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot take BJP’s vaccine,” said Samajwadi Party chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

However, later, Akhilesh Yadav took a u-turn and claimed, “Vaccination against coronavirus is a sensitive process. As such, the BJP must refrain from making it a show-off event and conduct the programme only after necessary arrangements for the same are done. This will affect the lives of people. So, we cannot risk their lives by making improvements to the vaccine later. The government must also declare a fixed date for the immunisation of poor people.”