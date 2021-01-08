Friday, January 8, 2021
Home Politics As some states prepare to battle Bird Flu, SP leader decides to play politics,...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As some states prepare to battle Bird Flu, SP leader decides to play politics, yet again: Here is what happened

IP Singh shared an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeding a peacock and insinuated that it was because of him that several states were seeing an outbreak of bird flu.

OpIndia Staff
As states prepare to battle the outbreak of Bird Flu, SP leader IP Singh decides to play politics, yet again: Here is what happened
IP Singh with Akhilesh Yadav
104

As India prepares to roll out the world’s biggest immunisation programme to vaccinate its people from the Wuhan coronavirus, another pernicious infection is beginning to take root in several states of the country. As per an ANI report, on Wednesday, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy confirmed the outbreak of Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, reported from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

However, just as his master Akhilesh Yadav who could not stop playing politics over the COVID-19 vaccine, SP leader IP Singh today took to Twitter to politicise the outbreak of bird flu.

IP Singh shared an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeding a peacock and insinuated that it was because of him that several states were seeing an outbreak of bird flu.

Insinuating that Narendra Modi was a ‘bad omen’, SP leader IP Singh said that the birds got Avian Influenza because he fed them ‘Dana’.

While it is entirely possible that IP Singh thought he was being funny, perhaps it is beyond the realm of understanding of SP politicians that when the nation battles disease, politicians are supposed to make themselves useful and not waste time indulging in such petty mudslinging.

Akhilesh Yadav refuses to take ‘BJP vaccine’

Even as the country is gearing up for providing the coronavirus vaccine to citizens to limit the spread of the Chinese pandemic, opposition parties have already begun to politicise the issue of vaccination drive. On Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav dragged politics in that much-needed vaccination drive in the country saying that he will not get himself vaccinated as of now as it is ‘BJP’s vaccine’.

Saying that he cannot trust ‘BJP’s vaccine’, Akhilesh Yadav tried to create panic in the society by stating that he would get vaccinated when his government will be formed after the next election and claimed that he would give free vaccines to all.

“I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust BJP’s vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot take BJP’s vaccine,” said Samajwadi Party chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. 

However, later, Akhilesh Yadav took a u-turn and claimed, “Vaccination against coronavirus is a sensitive process. As such, the BJP must refrain from making it a show-off event and conduct the programme only after necessary arrangements for the same are done. This will affect the lives of people. So, we cannot risk their lives by making improvements to the vaccine later. The government must also declare a fixed date for the immunisation of poor people.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

TMC termites eating up party from inside: Sourav Ganguly’s family friend and TMC leader opens front ahead of 2021 elections

OpIndia Staff -
Vaishali Dalmiya's criticism of corruption prevalent in TMC has given rise to the speculations of Sourav Ganguly joining BJP
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Man carrying Indian flag among Trump supporters was not a ‘Hindu supremacist’ as imagined by liberals: What we know about Vincent Xavier

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Vincent Xavier has tweeted saying that many Trump supporters and voters, originally hailing from countries like India, Korea, Iran etc, were a part of the protests exercising their right.
Read more

Was a Hindu man holding a saffron flag present during the violence that erupted at Capitol Hill? A fact-check

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Liberals insinuated that "Hindu supremacists" were present during the Capitol Hill violence and thus, by extension, Hindus had shamed India.

ED summons India Today Group CFO in fake TRP investigation: Here are the exclusive details

Media OpIndia Staff -
According to sources, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned India Today's Group CFO for questioning in the case related to fake TRP.

Uttar Pradesh: Aalam Ansari makes a fake Instagram account with Hindu name to lure girls, Police investigate after he absconds with one minor girl

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The accused from Uttar Pradesh spent hours chatting with this minor girl on Instagram posing as Anumol Misra

Congress party fudges FDI data to falsely claim that Chinese FDI into India increased during the Modi government

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
To claim that Chinese FDI into India has increased during Modi govt, Congress party used fake FDI numbers for both UPA and NDA govts

Recently Popular

World

USA: Unreal scenes as Trump supporters storm Capitol Hill, enter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, run wild

OpIndia Staff -
Supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump have stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Read more
Crime

Actress Preity Talreja alleges assault, threats by husband after fake ‘Nikah’ in a mosque, claims police apathy

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Preity Talreja alleged domestic abuse, torture and threats by husband Abhijit Petkar. Says the police are not helping her.
Read more
Satire

Trump supporter says he attacked Capitol Hill for Kashmir, becomes a hero in JNU

Rahul Roushan -
The U-turn by the Trump supporter is being widely believed and celebrated by the liberals and wokes of the entire world, including in India.
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
News Reports

Ex-English cricketer Monty Panesar deletes his ‘who is better PM’ poll after results don’t go his way: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The poll started by the former spinner Monty Panesar saw 90 per cent respondents voting in favour of PM Narendra Modi
Read more
Editor's picks

Was Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s daughter selected for civil services without appearing for the exam? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
Anjali Birla is selected in the reserve list, which is prepared along with the main list from the civil services exam conducted by UPSC
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

China left fire-fighting after vaccine expert suggests its COVID-19 vaccine is ‘most unsafe in the world’ with ‘73 side-effects’

OpIndia Staff -
After saying that Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine is most unsafe in world, Chinese vaccine expert deletes Weibo post, says it was sarcastic
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka govt to provide monetary benefits for financially backward Brahmins, launches various schemes

OpIndia Staff -
'Arundhati' and 'Maitreyi' schemes will provide monetary benefits to brides from Economically Weaker Section among Brahmins.
Read more
Politics

TMC termites eating up party from inside: Sourav Ganguly’s family friend and TMC leader opens front ahead of 2021 elections

OpIndia Staff -
Vaishali Dalmiya's criticism of corruption prevalent in TMC has given rise to the speculations of Sourav Ganguly joining BJP
Read more
Politics

As some states prepare to battle Bird Flu, SP leader decides to play politics, yet again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Just as Akhilesh Yadav who could not stop playing politics over COVID-19 vaccine, SP leader IP Singh politicised the outbreak of bird flu.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-staffer of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and drug peddler Rishikesh Pawar goes missing, NCB launches manhunt

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Dipesh Sawant had alleged that Rishikesh Pawar supplied drugs to Sushant in his last days
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Man carrying Indian flag among Trump supporters was not a ‘Hindu supremacist’ as imagined by liberals: What we know about Vincent Xavier

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Vincent Xavier has tweeted saying that many Trump supporters and voters, originally hailing from countries like India, Korea, Iran etc, were a part of the protests exercising their right.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik accused in a money laundering case fails to appear before ED: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik is under scanner of ED in connection with a Rs 175 crores money laundering case
Read more
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra seen visiting a salon amid Covid-19 lockdown in London, stylist let off with a warning

OpIndia Staff -
The actress Priyanka Chopra was reportedly attending a hair colouring session for a film that she is currently shooting.
Read more
Fact-Check

Was a Hindu man holding a saffron flag present during the violence that erupted at Capitol Hill? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
Liberals insinuated that "Hindu supremacists" were present during the Capitol Hill violence and thus, by extension, Hindus had shamed India.
Read more
Crime

40 victims, most over age of 50: Six including Waris, Rayees and Wahid arrested for running online sextortion racket

Aditi -
The accused used to extort money from people after recording them watching obscene videos over video calls.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com