Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Home Government and Policy Squadron Leader Vivek Gairola bestowed with Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for the safe recovery...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Squadron Leader Vivek Gairola bestowed with Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for the safe recovery of Su-30MKI fighter plane

Gairola displayed excellent flying skills, decision-making ability, crew resource management and courage in the safe recovery of the aircraft. For this exceptional act of courage and bravery, Gairola has been awarded Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry).

Jinit Jain
SqnLdr Vivek Gairola decorated with Vayu Sena Medal for recovering Sukhoi aircraft from a critical condition
Squadron Leader Vivek Gairola(Source: Twitter)
1

Ahead of the Republic Day, the Government of India announced a list of defence personnel chosen for awards for their exceptional achievement in a particular field/discipline, gallantry and bravery. Squadron Leader Vivek Gairola is among those who have been conferred with Vayu Sena Medal(Gallantry) for safely bringing out his Su-30MKI fighter plane from a critical situation during mid-air refuelling and landing it back safely during a mission in June last year.

Gairola, a Four Aircraft Leader and trainer captain with nine hundred hours of accident/incident free flying, is on the posted strength of a front line Su-30 MKI squadron. Last June, Gairola was authorised to fly Night Air to Air refuelling sortie during which the refuelling drogue went below the aircraft nose. The aircraft immediately experienced a strong pitch-up and longitudinal oscillations along with associated Fly By Wire(FBW) failure warnings.

However, unfazed by the daunting challenge, Gairola displayed excellent flying skills, decision-making ability, crew resource management and courage in the safe recovery of the aircraft. For this exceptional act of courage and bravery, Gairola has been awarded Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry).

The citation to Gairola’s Vayu Sena Medal read: “Sqn Ldr Vivek Gairola controlled the aircraft and continued to fall back to the astern position thus steering clear of the FRA (Refueller) and other fighter aircraft in close vicinity. Displaying composure in face of a critical emergency, he decided to divert to the nearest airbase and took correct subsequent actions to rule out other system failures. During the recovery, he delegated the duties of Radio Telephony (R/T) and throttle management to the Weapon System Operator (WSO) as both his hands were required to overcome the strong stick forces.”

It further stated, “With great human effort and skill he flew the aircraft by night, avoiding disorientation and executed a safe landing. Despite the difficult situation, Sqn Ldr Vivek Gairola was able to correctly identify the indications of a critical emergency, assess the options available and take timely corrective action thus saving precious combat asset.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jinit Jain
Engineer. Writer. Learner.

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

As mobs take over during the farmers ‘tractor rally’, Sagarika Ghosh celebrates violence on Republic Day

OpIndia Staff -
Sagarika Ghosh, widely known as a propagandist, is in a jolly mood, celebrating the display of mobocracy by farmers during tractor march
Read more
News Reports

Modi govt gives Padma Award to real Harvard Professor: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Srikant Datar, who became the 11th dean of Harvard Business School on 1st January 2021 is one of the recipients of the Padma Awards in 2021.
Read more

Archaeologist BB Lal who led the excavation revealing existence of a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi site gets Padma Vibhushan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Professor BB Lal had discovered pillar bases immediately south to the Babri structure pointing at the existence of an ancient temple.

Barabanki: Family wanted to get rid of mentally disabled girl, so killed her and created the story of rape and murder

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The brother of the victim had strangulated her while the mother held her legs down. The brother had also hit her on the private parts to make it look like rape, the police said.

Long before Punjab ‘farmers’ threatened Republic Day parade, Muslim bodies gave a call to boycott Republic Day function in 1987

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
In December 1986, newly formed "All India Babri Masjid Conference (AIBMC)" had given a call to all Muslims to boycott the Republic Day celebrations in 1987.

Protesting ‘farmer’ spends Rs 35 lakh to modify his tractor for Republic Day rally

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The modified tractor is fitted with huge wheels. It is said to withstand heavy rain and water cannon charge.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Professor who translated Rahul Gandhi’s “don’t need army if farmers are strong” speech in Erode faints after the speech: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammed Imran, who translated Rahul Gandhi's speech at Erode, collapsed after interpreting the speech from English to Tamil
Read more
Fact-Check

Is it actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind? A fact check

OpIndia Staff -
It was claimed that it was actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind.
Read more
News Reports

Ashoka University Assistant Professor mocks Lord Ram while trying to troll President of India over false accusations

OpIndia Staff -
Neelanjan Sircar works as an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the Ashoka University and also a also at the Centre for Policy Research.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi lost in translation: How ‘knickerwala’ jibe backfired in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's speeches are a gift that keep on giving.
Read more
News Reports

Donating for construction of Ram Mandir? Beware of these fraud UPI IDs

Guest Author -
Beware of fraudsters. UPI IDs which are similar to the real UPI ID for Ram Mandir donation have propped up.
Read more
News Reports

‘What is wrong with your mindset? Such people must not be spared,’ MP HC makes scathing remarks against Munawar Faruqui: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has reserved its order on the bail application filed by Munawar Faruqui.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Government and Policy

Squadron Leader Vivek Gairola bestowed with Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for the safe recovery of Su-30MKI fighter plane

Jinit Jain -
Squadron Leader Vivek Gairola conferred with Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for rescuing his Su-30MKI fighter plane from a critical situation
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: All officers who fired at devotees in Munger reinstated. Here is what CISF internal report says

OpIndia Staff -
Although former Munger SP Lipi Singh had initially denied any instance of firing, the CISF report made it clear in their internal report that the police and the CISF had open fired at the devotees.
Read more
Media

As mobs take over during the farmers ‘tractor rally’, Sagarika Ghosh celebrates violence on Republic Day

OpIndia Staff -
Sagarika Ghosh, widely known as a propagandist, is in a jolly mood, celebrating the display of mobocracy by farmers during tractor march
Read more
News Reports

Modi govt gives Padma Award to real Harvard Professor: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Srikant Datar, who became the 11th dean of Harvard Business School on 1st January 2021 is one of the recipients of the Padma Awards in 2021.
Read more
News Reports

Archaeologist BB Lal who led the excavation revealing existence of a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi site gets Padma Vibhushan

OpIndia Staff -
Professor BB Lal had discovered pillar bases immediately south to the Babri structure pointing at the existence of an ancient temple.
Read more
Crime

Barabanki: Family wanted to get rid of mentally disabled girl, so killed her and created the story of rape and murder

OpIndia Staff -
The brother of the victim had strangulated her while the mother held her legs down. The brother had also hit her on the private parts to make it look like rape, the police said.
Read more
Political History of India

Long before Punjab ‘farmers’ threatened Republic Day parade, Muslim bodies gave a call to boycott Republic Day function in 1987

OpIndia Staff -
In December 1986, newly formed "All India Babri Masjid Conference (AIBMC)" had given a call to all Muslims to boycott the Republic Day celebrations in 1987.
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Construction work of Dhannipur mosque to be formally inaugurated with hoisting of the Tricolour on Republic Day

OpIndia Staff -
The event will kickstart with the hoisting of the Indian flag. Following this, the members of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) will also plant tree saplings to commemorate the day.
Read more
News Reports

Protesting ‘farmer’ spends Rs 35 lakh to modify his tractor for Republic Day rally

OpIndia Staff -
The modified tractor is fitted with huge wheels. It is said to withstand heavy rain and water cannon charge.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Punjab farmers break police barricades and enter Delhi, begin their tractor rally ahead of time

OpIndia Staff -
Protesting 'farmers' from Punjab on Tuesday broke the police barricades at Tikri and Singhu borders ahead of the tractor rally.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com