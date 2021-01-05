Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Home Media Sreenivasan Jain believes stone-pelting at Hindu religious processions should not be punished: Details
FeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Sreenivasan Jain believes stone-pelting at Hindu religious processions should not be punished: Details

NDTV anchor Sreenivasan Jain does not appear to have spent any time on self-reflection even after the repeated humiliation he has had to endure for his biased journalism. Now, he appears to have conjured a scenario in his head where pelting stones at Ram Mandir donation yatras is a fundamental right.

OpIndia Staff
Sreenivasan Jain
Image Credit: YouTube Screengrab
431

NDTV anchor Sreenivasan Jain does not appear to have spent any time on self-reflection even after the repeated humiliation he has had to endure for his biased journalism. Now, he appears to have conjured a scenario in his head where pelting stones at Ram Mandir donation yatras is a fundamental right. This is not a joke.

Sreenivasan Jain, bewilderingly, claims that “Ram Mandir donation yatras spark communal tension”. People at such rallies have stones pelted at them and according to the NDTV anchor, it is their fault. The right to profess one’s religion is a constitutionally guaranteed right but not if you are a Hindu, according to Sreenivasan Jain here.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that a new law will be implemented against stone-pelting in the state. The statement was made following incidents of stone-pelting on Hindu religious processions in Muslim-dominated areas of Indore, Ujjain and Mandasur.

One is likely to assume that a strict law to curb the menace of stone-pelting is a good step towards solving the problem. But not according to the NDTV anchor here. He appears to believe it is Hindus who are to be blamed for having stones hurled at them and the Hindu religious processions should be punished instead.

That’s not the only lie that Jain peddled in his tweets. Munawar Faruqui and other ‘comedians’ were not arrested for mocking Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They were arrested for insulting Hindu Gods which is a punishable offence as per law. Again, it appears, the NDTV propagandist does not want laws to apply when Hindu sentiments are insulted.

The third lie in two tweets is that state governments have passed laws to criminalize inter-faith marriages. That is simply not true. Certain Governments have only implemented laws that punish forceful conversion through fraudulent means or through marriage. Surely, Sreenivasan does not believe it is permissible to force women to convert their religion? One can never be sure.

Sreenivasan Jain has been embarrassed for his biased ‘journalism’ on multiple occasions

Sreenivasan Jain had suffered an embarrassment after getting into an argument with investor and businessman Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He accused Jhunjhunwala of being biased in favour of Narendra Modi to which the bussinessman responded, “I am a fan of Mr. Modi – This is a well-known fact. As an Indian, I have a right to my political choices… But, I find you prejudiced. I find NDTV prejudiced against the government.” “Well, I am a political animal. The press is not a political animal. You are supposed to be unprejudiced,” he added.

Then, he attempted to solicit negative comments against the Modi government from HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. Instead of having his wish fulfilled, he got told to his face that all the discussion about curbing dissent and intolerance was exaggerated and the government was willing to discuss matters.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSreenivasan Jain biased
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Shashi Tharoor proves that he is the quintessential ‘male feminist’: Vacuous, devoid of logic and no friend of women

Nupur J Sharma -
I am menstruating, I have a migraine, my BP is low and I am all around grumpy but I still have to feed my daughter. Should I get paid extra for this? Or should I just be grateful that my husband does not want to ‘treat me’ at The Leela Palace?
Read more
Media

Sreenivasan Jain believes stone-pelting at Hindu religious processions should not be punished: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Sreenivasan Jain does not appear to have spent any time on self-reflection even after the repeated humiliation he has had to endure.
Read more

Woman who filed a rape complaint against NCP youth president Mehboob Shaikh goes missing: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NCP youth president Mehboob Shaikh was book on rape charges in Aurangabad last week

After insulting army personnel, Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji joins hands with controversial TikToker Mr Faisu for upcoming action series

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mr Faisu was one of the TikTokers who had instigated hatred in the name of Tabrez Ansari and propagated revenge over his death

Jihadi shouts ‘Allahuakbar’ and stabs Pakistani rights activist Rahat Austin

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani activist has been consistently highlighting the religious persecution and atrocities committed on Hindus, Sikhs and Christians in our neighbouring country.

‘Liberals’ have a meltdown as Supreme Court clears Central Vista project

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court has cleared the 20,000 crores Central Vista project for the new parliament building and associated structures.

Recently Popular

World

‘Jack Ma will either be jailed or end up dead’: A prediction from 2019 that has gained great relevance as the Chinese billionaire disappears

OpIndia Staff -
Jack Ma has reportedly disappeared from the African talent show that he created and was replaced by an Alibaba Executive.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kirti Azad slammed on social media after distasteful comment on Sourav Ganguly following the latter’s heart attack

OpIndia Staff -
Kirti Azad is facing great criticism on social media for his disgusting tweet at Sourav Ganguly after the latter suffered a heart attack.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

How ABP News used titillating image of Sana Khan, who left showbiz for Allah, to insinuate her husband leaked her nudes

OpIndia Staff -
Social media has been abuzz with reports that her Sana Khan's cleric husband leaked her nudes on their honeymoon.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Govt of India removes the word ‘Halal’ from its Red Meat Manual: Here is what it means

Nupur J Sharma -
In a welcome move, the government of India removed the word 'Halal' from its Red Meat Manual issued by APEDA
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of IT probe against a certain ‘Daljit Singh’ for money laundering and subsequent meltdown of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Diljit Dosanjh today had a meltdown on Twitter after Income Tax department launched a probe against 'Daljit Singh' for routing money illegally for farmers' protests
Read more
World

Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma disappears from public after criticising the government and President Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
China billionaire Jack Ma disappeared from the African talent show that he created, signalling souring relationship with China
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Haryana: Girl who went to buy samosa does not return home, mother accuses one Arif of kidnapping her

OpIndia Staff -
The mother of the missing girl and Haryana police confirmed that the accused has kept his phone switched off since the incident
Read more
Opinions

Shashi Tharoor proves that he is the quintessential ‘male feminist’: Vacuous, devoid of logic and no friend of women

Nupur J Sharma -
I am menstruating, I have a migraine, my BP is low and I am all around grumpy but I still have to feed my daughter. Should I get paid extra for this? Or should I just be grateful that my husband does not want to ‘treat me’ at The Leela Palace?
Read more
Entertainment

Richa Chadha slammed after poster of ‘Madam Chief Minister’, movie loosely based on Mayawati, shows lead holding a broom

OpIndia Staff -
Richa Chadha criticized after sharing a poster from her new film 'Madam Chief Minister' loosely based on the life of Mayawati.
Read more
Media

Sreenivasan Jain believes stone-pelting at Hindu religious processions should not be punished: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Sreenivasan Jain does not appear to have spent any time on self-reflection even after the repeated humiliation he has had to endure.
Read more
News Reports

Woman who filed a rape complaint against NCP youth president Mehboob Shaikh goes missing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
NCP youth president Mehboob Shaikh was book on rape charges in Aurangabad last week
Read more
News Reports

After insulting army personnel, Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji joins hands with controversial TikToker Mr Faisu for upcoming action series

OpIndia Staff -
Mr Faisu was one of the TikTokers who had instigated hatred in the name of Tabrez Ansari and propagated revenge over his death
Read more
News Reports

Jihadi shouts ‘Allahuakbar’ and stabs Pakistani rights activist Rahat Austin

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani activist has been consistently highlighting the religious persecution and atrocities committed on Hindus, Sikhs and Christians in our neighbouring country.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Mother arrested for sexually exploiting 14-year-old son in Thiruvananthapuram

OpIndia Staff -
The woman was arrested by the police under POCSO Act. She has been sent to judicial custody.
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’ have a meltdown as Supreme Court clears Central Vista project

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court has cleared the 20,000 crores Central Vista project for the new parliament building and associated structures.
Read more
News Reports

Assam police unearth tunnel used by infiltrators and smugglers to enter India illegally from Bangladesh. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The police discovered the tunnel while probing a kidnapping case involving two cattle smugglers.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com