NDTV anchor Sreenivasan Jain does not appear to have spent any time on self-reflection even after the repeated humiliation he has had to endure for his biased journalism. Now, he appears to have conjured a scenario in his head where pelting stones at Ram Mandir donation yatras is a fundamental right. This is not a joke.

Sreenivasan Jain, bewilderingly, claims that “Ram Mandir donation yatras spark communal tension”. People at such rallies have stones pelted at them and according to the NDTV anchor, it is their fault. The right to profess one’s religion is a constitutionally guaranteed right but not if you are a Hindu, according to Sreenivasan Jain here.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that a new law will be implemented against stone-pelting in the state. The statement was made following incidents of stone-pelting on Hindu religious processions in Muslim-dominated areas of Indore, Ujjain and Mandasur.

One is likely to assume that a strict law to curb the menace of stone-pelting is a good step towards solving the problem. But not according to the NDTV anchor here. He appears to believe it is Hindus who are to be blamed for having stones hurled at them and the Hindu religious processions should be punished instead.

That’s not the only lie that Jain peddled in his tweets. Munawar Faruqui and other ‘comedians’ were not arrested for mocking Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They were arrested for insulting Hindu Gods which is a punishable offence as per law. Again, it appears, the NDTV propagandist does not want laws to apply when Hindu sentiments are insulted.

The third lie in two tweets is that state governments have passed laws to criminalize inter-faith marriages. That is simply not true. Certain Governments have only implemented laws that punish forceful conversion through fraudulent means or through marriage. Surely, Sreenivasan does not believe it is permissible to force women to convert their religion? One can never be sure.

Sreenivasan Jain has been embarrassed for his biased ‘journalism’ on multiple occasions

Sreenivasan Jain had suffered an embarrassment after getting into an argument with investor and businessman Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He accused Jhunjhunwala of being biased in favour of Narendra Modi to which the bussinessman responded, “I am a fan of Mr. Modi – This is a well-known fact. As an Indian, I have a right to my political choices… But, I find you prejudiced. I find NDTV prejudiced against the government.” “Well, I am a political animal. The press is not a political animal. You are supposed to be unprejudiced,” he added.

Then, he attempted to solicit negative comments against the Modi government from HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. Instead of having his wish fulfilled, he got told to his face that all the discussion about curbing dissent and intolerance was exaggerated and the government was willing to discuss matters.