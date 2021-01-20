Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Watch: ‘Swamiye Sharanam Ayyappa’- the war cry of Indian Army’s Brahmos regiment

The 861 Missile Regiment, a part of the Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army, will display the Brahmos missile during the Republic Day celebrations this year at Raj Path. The war cry of the regiment is 'Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa'.

OpIndia Staff
Indian Army's Brahmos regiment has adapted 'Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa' as their war cry
Lord Ayyappa (L) and Brahmos Regiment (R)/ Image Source: Business Standard
Just a week from now, the sacred chants of ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ will reverberate on Raj Path in New Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day parade. The 861 Brahmos regiment, one of India’s most lethal forces, will take part in the celebrations in the national capital, which is gearing up to chant the enthralling prayers to Lord Ayyappa.

The 861 Missile Regiment, a part of the Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army, will display the Brahmos missile during the Republic Day celebrations this year at Raj Path. The war cry of the regiment is ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’.

Recently, the 861 Missile Regiment and its Brahmos missile systems had participated in the 73rd Indian Army Day, that was observed on January 15, where the sacred chants to Lord Ayyappa were first heard.

Incidentally, the war cry is raised along with Durga Mata ki Jai and Bharat Mata Ki Jai by the regiment. The Brahmos regiment’s war cry is seen as a fitting tribute to Lord Ayyappa as the deity is symbolized to have defeated the evil forces by riding atop a tiger holding a bow and arrow.

The 861 Brahmos Missile Regiment

The 861 Missile Regiment, is one of the three Brahmos regiments currently in the Indian Army. It was first raised as the 863 Light Battery by merging the 121 (Independent) Heavy Mortar Battery (Congo) and a battery of 35 Heavy Mortar Regiment on 20 June 1963. Lieutenant Colonel Sewa Ram was the first Commanding Officer.

The Regiment has provided fire-power to 28 Infantry Brigade of 10 Infantry Division in the Battle of Chamb in the India-Pakistan War of 1971. The Regiment was awarded the battle honours “Laleali” & “Picquet 707”. The Regiment has also taken part in Operation Meghdoot, Operation Vijay and Operation Parakram.

Searched termsRepublic Day parade, Brahmos regiment, Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

