Why attack on Indian Parliament is ‘just a great day’ but US Capitol Hill storming is shocking for Indian ‘liberals’

A few hours back thousands of pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol Hill, the federal government building, in a bid to block the transfer of power process. This breach by the mob forced members of the House and Senate to suspend a joint session of Congress which was to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in recently concluded 2020 US election.

That has kind of ‘shocked’ the Indian ‘liberals’. In fact, many used the attack on Capitol Hill to ‘caution’ on how there could be such incident in India too. Have a look.

A reminder to democracies like India. The day is not far when we witness this terrorism on our soil. This disgraceful supremacy enabled by social media propaganda and conspiracy theories is waiting to be unleashed in our backyard. We are witnessing the build up each day.. — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) January 6, 2021

Rana Ayyub, patron saint of all things alarmist, insinuated that the attack by Trump supporters was a terror attack.

When such scenes are unfolding in the world’s oldest democracy, there are grim portents ahead for countries where democracy is dangerously fragile. Like India #USCapitol https://t.co/B0gYX147h6 — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) January 7, 2021

Sagarika Ghose, a self-proclaimed Nehru fan-girl, likened this to democracy in India and called it fragile.

Some like The Wire employee Arfa Khanum Sherwani even compared the Trump supporters storming the Capitol Hill to America’s Babri demolition moment.

Yes,this is America’s ‘Babri Masjid demolition’ moment.

But get down from your moral high horse because we ‘accomplished’ this much before America did.

And I’m confident that the US courts will still not hand over the Capitol Hill to these white supremacist terrorists. — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) January 7, 2021

Which is kind of weird since Capitol Hill is not a disputed structure standing on remains of what was a Hindu temple. In fact, to put things in perspective, it is more like the Indian Parliament. Where the members of the parliament come and discuss legislations and form policies.

A more appropriate comparison of attack on US parliament building would be the 2001 Indian Parliament attack by the Islamic terrorists. You know how these ‘liberals’ reacted?

Rajdeep Sardesai called it ‘a great day‘.

“Parliament was attacked, it was a great day”: Rajdeep Sardesai pic.twitter.com/ioilBv9gUT — BALA (@erbmjha) December 4, 2018

Sardesai, while narrating the terror attack, said how they were busy holding a picnic on Parliament garden when the terrorists attacked the Parliament. Sardesai asked his cameraperson to ask the guard to close the gate so ‘no other channel could enter’. Those days there were fewer channels and Sardesai was excited at the prospect of doing an exclusive story of the terrorist attack.

Similarly, Afzal Guru, one of the masterminds of the terror attack on Indian Parliament, was hanged on February 9, 2013 at Tihar jail for conspiring against India.

Pakistan did to Sarabjit what India did to Afzal Guru. Both blots on judicial process& human rights . Appeasement of fanatics 2 retain power — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 30, 2013

Ayyub called Afzal Guru’s conviction for terror attack on Parliament ‘appeasement of fanatics’ and ‘blot on judicial process’.

Slogans were raised in Jawaharlal Nehru University hailing Afzal Guru. “Afzal hum sharminda hai, tere kaatil zinda hai,” was one of the slogans raised. Umar Khalid, a former JNU student, was indicted by Delhi Police for sedition in the case. He was recently charge sheeted for conspiring for the 2020 Delhi riots.

The Indian ‘liberals’ have rallied and put their weight behind the likes of Umar Khalid and demanded he be released from jail.

So when they express shock and put up dystopian scenarios for India by comparing the same with pro-Trump supporters attacking Capitol Hill, it just appears too hypocritical even by their standards.