Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl. The news was shared by Virat Kohli on his social media accounts.

Virat wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

In August 2020, Anushka and Virat posted an identical tweet to inform their followers that they are adding a third member to their family in January 2021. The two had shared a picture in which Anushka was seen sporting a polka dot dress while Virat was standing behind her. Both had wide smiles on their faces and the caption of the photo said, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”.

Recently, Virat had taken a paternity leave from the ongoing tour of Australia and flew back to India to accompany his wife for the birth of their first child.