Monday, January 11, 2021
Home Opinions Why minorities shouldn’t be worried about the concept of a Hindu Rashtra
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

Why minorities shouldn’t be worried about the concept of a Hindu Rashtra

Socially and culturally, Bharat has always been a Hindu Rashtra. The very essence of Bharat’s social and cultural structure is based on the Sanatan Dharma.

Nivan Sadh
Why minorities shouldn’t be worried about the concept of a Hindu Rashtra
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
35

A Hindu Rashtra, when shallowly thought of, occurs as a theocratic country where only practising Hindus could reside in, where the law would side with Hindus whenever a dispute arises with other communities. It is thought of as a country where non-Hindu communities would face brutal oppression, and be either suppressed or exiled. Though this notion is incorrect, the Left ecosystem has successfully manufactured this narrative in a bid to terrify non-Hindus living in Bharat, polarising them for political gains.

Unlike the narrative peddled by the Left, a Hindu Rashtra by its very essence is inclusive to people of other faiths, as evident by the various historical accounts which prove that Hindu kingdoms were never hostile to people of foreign faiths.

Bharat has seen the entry of several communities, giving them opportunities to flourish and start life afresh in their new motherland. Never in Bharat’s entire history has a Hindu kingdom forced other communities to convert to Sanatan Dharma, and has always embraced new settlers as guests.

As seen in history, those who faced oppression elsewhere found refuge in our motherland and weren’t troubled by the local Hindu monarchs. For instance, several Jews from Europe came to Bharat seeking refuge after the commencement of Inquisitions in their homeland, which saw most of their tribe be forcefully converted to Christianity. The Jews were given a dignified life in India and no Hindu kingdom imposed restrictions on their faith, nor did we commit mass genocides of the Jewish community to the likes of Muslim rulers like Tipu Sultan.

The root of this false narrative of a Hindu Rashtra being oppressive against minorities lies in the deep insecurity of people from the Abrahamic faith. The followers of Abraham look upon the concept of Hindu Rashtra as a mirror, in which they see a reflection of their own past and presume that we would do exactly what they did to us. History has shown that intolerance tends to be the basis of Abrahamic religions, with all of them warring against each other in places where they come in contact.

MS Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak of the RSS

As MS Golwalkar, popularly referred to as ‘Guruji’, rightly puts it in Bunch of Thoughts:

 “The first Semitic religion was Judaism, an intolerant faith. It was this intolerance that nailed Christ on the Cross. Then came Christianity, the child of the former. That too was equally intolerant. Doubtless Christ was a great saint. But later, what went on in the name of Christ had nothing to do with him. It was no Christianity but only ‘Churchianity’. The saying “There was but one true Christian and he died on the Cross” is true to the letter.

The Christians committed all sorts of atrocities on the Jews by giving them the label ‘Killers of Christ’. Hitler is not an exception but a culmination of the 2000-year long oppression of the Jews by the Christians.

Then came Islam – a long story of ‘Sword and Koran’ written in the tears and blood of millions of innocent human beings. It’s latest chapter of ‘Pakistan’, the self-declared theocratic Islamic State, is no different with the entire Hindu population butchered and driven out from its western wing and the same process continuing in its eastern wing. All these have ingrained in their blood intolerance of other faiths.”

MS Golwalkar, Bunch of Thoughts, Pg 134

Hindus don’t want the blood of minorities despite the pathetic oppression they levied upon us during their reign, all we want is the disposal of the hard shells they’ve developed in their heads, making them feel like they are “different” from the local majority population.

The Jews and Parsis managed to peck aside their differences and merged their heart and soul with their new motherland, emerging as a prosperous community in Bharat. This is yet to be learnt by a few Muslims and Christians, who find pride in being associated with our motherland’s past oppressors.

Many members of these two specific communities do not believe that the ones who were persecuted by these rulers were one of their own. They pride themselves with the sadistic accomplishments of these invaders, thinking that these accomplishments should be credited to their ancestors.

What they fail to understand is that the oppressors they fan about all day had slaughtered their very ancestors. A vast majority of them were forced to convert due to the barbaric measures employed by the Arabic and European invaders and had a little-to-no contribution in the rise of the invading empires. Glorifying these barbarians is equivalent to spitting on the memory of their bloodline.

What is a Hindu Rashtra?

A ‘Hindu Rashtra’ isn’t a new concept as a political entity, as it was seen for thousands of years before the barbarians stepped foot on our motherland. Even if we look at the Hindu kingdoms that existed during the Islamic reign, no citizen was discriminated against on the score of religion.

A beautiful example of this can be seen during the time of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who appointed several Muslim commanders in his army and never restricted local Muslims and Christians from following their faith. Several of his most trusted aides belonged to the Muslim community, such as his navy chief Darya Sarangh and lieutenant Daulat Khan. On the death of Afzal Khan too, Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj facilitated the Islamic burial of him at Pratapgarh fort, despite his treacherous attempt to assassinate the great Maratha king. Several accounts also record donations made by the Maratha king to Dargahs and Mosques.

Socially and culturally, Bharat has always been a Hindu Rashtra. The very essence of Bharat’s social and cultural structure is based on the Sanatan Dharma. This can be seen amongst the old Christians of South India as well; it is only in Bharat that you’d see Christians put a maala of flowers on pictures of Mary and Christ, and it is only in Bharat that you’d see them singing Bhajans of Jesus (or Yeshu, as they like to call him). The fact is, you cannot separate the Sanatan way of living and worship from an Indian, no matter how hard you try to influence his faith and lifestyle.

If you look at it from a legal perspective, a Hindu Rashtra won’t exactly be very different from the current legislation except on key matters, such as the issue of temple autonomy, the ban on cow slaughter and reclamation of temples that were previously razed by barbarians. It will also put an end to minority appeasement for political gain since the state would try to benefit the entire society than just one or two communities.

A Hindu Rashtra would never harm those who pledge their loyalty to the motherland and don’t make intentional attempts to outrage the sentiments of the majority populace. As a part of its dharma, the administration of a Hindu Rashtra will look upon all its citizens equitably, since it is the moral and religious duty of it to work for the welfare of society.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Nivan Sadhhttps://medium.com/@nivansadh
District Executive Committee member- ABVP Colaba (sub-district of Mumbai)

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why minorities shouldn’t be worried about the concept of a Hindu Rashtra

Nivan Sadh -
Unlike the narrative peddled by Left, a Hindu Rashtra by its very essence is inclusive to people of other faiths, as evident by the various historical accounts
Read more
News Reports

Suspected mafia killing: Hyderabad AIMIM block President chased and hacked to death in full public view, video viral

Jhankar Mohta -
Mohd Abdul Khaleel was identified as the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM's block president of MM Pahadi in Hyderabad
Read more

Why I am worried as a private citizen over what happened in Supreme Court today over farm laws

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Today the Supreme Court was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of the three recently passed farm laws.

‘Yogi ki maut nishchit hai, I will take your jobs away’: AAP MLA Somnath Bharti threatens police officials during Rae Bareli visit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An unidentified man had today hurled ink at AAP leader Somnath Bharti while he was embroiled in an argument with police officers who had stopped him from visiting a school in Rae Bareli.

San Francisco to Bengaluru via North Pole? The route is challenging yet fascinating and economical. Here is how

News Reports Anurag -
All you need to know about polar routes and why airlines prefer North Pole route over South Pole route.

‘If govt does not form a committee, we will stay the laws’: Supreme Court wades into the domain of Legislative discretion

Law OpIndia Staff -
Prior to this, SC raised concerns over 'farmers' protests turning into another superspreader Tablighi Jamaat event

Recently Popular

News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Cricket

After ball tampering, Steve Smith shadow-bats at the crease to remove Rishabh Pant’s guard marks. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been accused of shadow-batting at the crease and scuffle out the guard marks made by Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, forcing him to retake the same.
Read more
News Reports

After Twitter suspension, Forbes warns companies against hiring people who worked with Donald Trump past four years

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent articles, Forbes warned companies against hiring people who were associated with Trump administration during his tenure as US President
Read more
News Reports

Did you know former PM Manmohan Singh cannot read Hindi? All his speeches were written in Urdu

OpIndia Staff -
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan SIngh needed his Hindi speeches written in Urdu so that he could read them
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a 63.93% decrease in the number of terror incidents in 2020: MHA

OpIndia Staff -
The key achievements of the Central govt is the adaptation of central and state laws in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the ministry informed.
Read more
Opinions

Why minorities shouldn’t be worried about the concept of a Hindu Rashtra

Nivan Sadh -
Unlike the narrative peddled by Left, a Hindu Rashtra by its very essence is inclusive to people of other faiths, as evident by the various historical accounts
Read more
News Reports

Suspected mafia killing: Hyderabad AIMIM block President chased and hacked to death in full public view, video viral

Jhankar Mohta -
Mohd Abdul Khaleel was identified as the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM's block president of MM Pahadi in Hyderabad
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Reliance Retail to buy 100 quintals of rice from farmers at prices higher than MSP

OpIndia Staff -
Reliance Retail has struck a deal with Swasthya Farmers Producing Company (SFPC), which has 1100 registered paddy farmers.
Read more
News Reports

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma blessed with a baby girl

OpIndia Staff -
Cricketer Virat Kohli took to social media platforms to announce the birth of his first child
Read more
Opinions

Why I am worried as a private citizen over what happened in Supreme Court today over farm laws

Abhishek Banerjee -
Today the Supreme Court was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of the three recently passed farm laws.
Read more
News Reports

‘Yogi ki maut nishchit hai, I will take your jobs away’: AAP MLA Somnath Bharti threatens police officials during Rae Bareli visit

OpIndia Staff -
An unidentified man had today hurled ink at AAP leader Somnath Bharti while he was embroiled in an argument with police officers who had stopped him from visiting a school in Rae Bareli.
Read more
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar targeted for his sacred thread by anti-Brahmin activist accused of faking her Dalit identity by former husband

OpIndia Staff -
Meena Kandasamy has now targeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar over a picture where he can seen wearing the sacred thread.
Read more
News Reports

San Francisco to Bengaluru via North Pole? The route is challenging yet fascinating and economical. Here is how

Anurag -
All you need to know about polar routes and why airlines prefer North Pole route over South Pole route.
Read more
News Reports

‘Is there any shame in the society that worships Shiva’s penis?’: Video of RJD MLA Satish Kumar Das goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
In an undated viral video, RJD MLA Satish Das is seen making objectionable remarks against Hindu Gods and Hindu religious beliefs.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com