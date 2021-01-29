Friday, January 29, 2021
Watch: Delhi residents gather to protest outside Yogendra Yadav’s house, raise slogans

Amidst the chants of 'Vande Mataram', the residents of the housing society burnt the pictures of Yogendra Yadav and shouted slogans of "Yogendra Yadav Murdabad".

OpIndia Staff
Delhi residents protest outside Yogendra Yadav's residence
Residents and fellow citizens protest outside Yogendra Yadav's house in Delhi/ Image Source: Mohit Sharma
182

On Thursday, several citizens of Delhi reportedly gathered outside the residence of ‘Ichchhadari protestor’ Yogendra Yadav to protest against him for allegedly instigating riots in the national capital on Republic Day.

Some videos have been shared on social media, where dozens of people can be seen raising slogans against Yogendra Yadav. A woman named Divya Rastogi shared two videos. She shared that Yadav lives in her neighborhood and the residents of the neighboring housing societies have been protesting against Yadav for his role in the Republic Day violence.

The videos of the protests outside Yogendra Yadav’s house has now gone viral on social media platforms. Thousands of people can be seen shouting slogans against the ‘farmer’ leader, demanding his arrest for plotting an insurrection against the state.

The people were seen raising slogans saying, “Dilli ke gaddaron ko, joote maaro saalon ko”. (The persons who betrayed Delhi should be hit with shoes).

Another Twitter user named Gautam Aggarwal shared that the residents of the locality where Yadav lives have been demanding that the housing society asks Yadav to vacate his house.

Amidst the chants of ‘Vande Mataram’, the residents of the housing society burnt the pictures of Yogendra Yadav and shouted slogans of “Yogendra Yadav Murdabad”.

It is pertinent to note that the Delhi Police have registered FIRs against ‘farmer’ leader Yogendra Yadav in the Republic Day rioting case. Along with the other 20 alleged farmer leaders, cases have been filed against Yogendra Yadav under dacoity (section 395), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 120 b (punishment of criminal conspiracy), and other sections.

The Delhi Police have also named ‘farmer’ leaders Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, Joginder Singh Ugraha have been named in FIRs. FIR has also mentioned the name of BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. 

