Farmer protesters blocked highways across north India on Saturday, including the Eastern Peripheral Expressway around Delhi between 12 noon and 3 pm as part of their countrywide ‘chakka jam’. Now this latest edition of the anti-farm lkaw protests have once again confirmed the link of the agitation with the Khalisthani movement, as an image of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was displayed during the blockade.

During the ‘chakka jam’ protest in Ludhiana, a flag with the portrait of Bhindranwale was displayed on a tractor. News agency ANI has taken to Twitter to share a video of the same.

#WATCH: A flag with a portrait bearing resemblance to Bhindranwale seen on a tractor at a ‘Chakka jam’ protest in Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/d6lFT0IoPC — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

The black coloured flag has the image of Bhindranwale, along with the logo of Naujawan Kisan Ekta.

Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was a Khalistani who was killed in 1984 during Operation Blue Star, which led to the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and anti-Sikh riots across the country.

The flag with the picture of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale leaves not an iota of doubt that the ongoing agitation, going on in the border areas of the national capital since over 3 months in the name of farmers, is nothing but a planned insurrection by Khalistani elements.

A primary probe into the source of the PowerPoint ‘Toolkit’ that environmental activist and baby-protestor Greta Thunberg had accidentally Tweeted also suggested that it was put together by a Canadian based pro-Khalistani group.

Earlier too, ahead of the Republic Day riots, members of a group going by the name of “Khalistan Zindabad” had discussed ‘picking up arms’ and ‘carry as many arms as possible’ in the initial days of January on the popular messaging application Telegram.

Meanwhile, security had been beefed in Delhi and the NCR after the call for Chakka Jam by farmer leaders, who were also involved in the 26th January insurrection. Along with Delhi police personnel, Paramilitary forces had been deployed in several areas of the Delhi-NCR including border areas. From drone cameras to multi-layered barricading to 50,000 security personnel, the authorities have made watertight arrangements to make sure that the Republic Day insurrection is not repeated.