Saturday, February 6, 2021
Updated:

From drone cameras to 50,000 security personnel ahead of Chakka Jam: How Delhi police are taking no chances after the 26th January insurrection

After the horrific violence carried out by the protestors at the Red Fort on the Republic Day, the security forces have taken pre-emptive measures after the 'farmers representatives' called for a Chakka Jam to be on February 6.

OpIndia Staff
Security arrangements for Chakka Jam
Images via ANI
2

Security has been beefed in Delhi and the NCR after the call for Chakka Jam by farmer leaders, who were also involved in the 26th January insurrection. Along with Delhi police personnel, Paramilitary forces have been deployed in several areas of the Delhi-NCR including border areas.

Around 50,000 security personnel deployed across Delhi-NCR

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces have been deployed in the Delhi-NCR region. About 12 metro stations have reportedly been put on alert to close the entry and exit if any disturbance arises.

Security personnel deployed at the Red Fort

Security arrangements have also been tightened at the Red Fort to deal with any possible disturbance resulting from the Chakka Jam. It is pertinent to note that during the tractor rally of 26th January, the ‘farmers’, spearheaded by several Khalistanis, had broken their agreement with the Delhi Police and marched inside Red Fort, where they indulged in rampant violence.

Barricades have been also been set up at the Minto Bridge area along with the deployment of the security personnel as part of the preventive measures.

Multi-layered barricading along with wire fencing set up

Barricades with barbed wire fencing have been set up at the ITO to counter any disturbance that may arise from the call form Chakka Jam.

To deal with any untoward situation, multi-layered barricading has been set up at Ghazipur border along with water canon vehicles to ward off any possible trouble.

Drone cameras keeping an eye on the situation

Authorities have also deployed drone cameras in various parts of the national capital region to monitor the situation.

After the horrific violence carried out by the protestors at the Red Fort on the Republic Day, the security forces have taken pre-emptive measures after the 'farmers representatives' called for a Chakka Jam to be on February 6. A tractor rally organised by the 'farmers' representatives' on the Republic Day had turned violent despite the 'farmers' representatives' assuring that it would be a peaceful rally. What followed later was unprecedented in the history of independent India. From raising religious flags to attacking security personnel, all tactics were adopted by the protestors to provoke the state.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

