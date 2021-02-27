Saturday, February 27, 2021
Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party resigns after workers abuse his wife for sharing anti-Akhilesh Facebook post: Details

Anil Yadav says that instead of initiating an enquiry against those guilty of abusing his wife, SP functionaries started offering him advise instead, asking him to instruct his wife not to share such posts.

Anil Yadav, spokesperson of Samajwadi Party, has resigned from the party after his wife, Pankhuri Pathak, was abused by SP workers. His wife Pathak is a media panelist for the Indian National Congress.

Pankhuri Pathak had shared a post made by a Congress worker on her Facebook account following which Samajwadi Party workers unleashed a torrent of abuse and filthy language. The concerned post was directed against SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

Anil Yadav says that instead of initiating an enquiry against those guilty of abusing his wife, SP functionaries started offering him advise instead, asking him to instruct his wife not to share such posts. Furthermore, he was removed from the official WhatsApp groups of the party.

He said that he had hoped the party will take action against the abusers but was disappointed when functionaries started chastising him instead. Anil Yadav said that he realized how could he speak of empowering women in the state as a Samajwadi Party member when he could not even secure respect for the women in his own family.

Yadav said that it was hard for him to quit the party as he had never imagined such a day would come to pass. He said that he has been associated with the party since college days and had worked for it to the best of his abilities.

