Monday, February 15, 2021
Three arrested for fooling Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter. Here is how they duped her

Delhi Chief Minister's official residence, 6, Flagstaff Road, falls under the Civil Lines Police station. It is not yet clear whether Harshita was selling the government property from the Flagstaff Road house.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal's daughter cheated of Rs 34,000
Three men, identified as Kapil, Manavendra and Sajid, were arrested by Delhi’s North District Police for allegedly scamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter, Harshita Kejriwal in an online transaction. While Kapil and Manavendra are from Uttar Pradesh, Sajid hails from Mewat. Fourth accused, believed to be the mastermind, is still absconding.

How was Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter scammed

As per reports, Manavendra had opened an HDFC bank account for Kapil. Other account was of Sajid. On February 7, Harshita was trying to sell second-hand sofa on an online marketplace, OLX. When she finalised the deal, the ‘buyer’ asked her to scan a code to transfer the amount in her account. At first he reportedly transferred a small amount in her account to establish authenticity. However, soon after in two instalments of Rs 20,000 and Rs 14,000, her account was debited.

The fourth accused, who allegedly made fake accounts on these sites, is absconding.

NDTV report on the online fraud mysteriously disappeared

On February 8, 2021, NDTV had reported how the fraudster had duped Harshita in an online fraud. However, within hours, the story had been deleted without any explanation. The tweet pertaining to the story was also deleted by NDTV. Similarly, IndiaTV, which had reported the same story, also pulled down its story.

The case was registered at Delhi’s Civil Lines Police station. Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence, 6, Flagstaff Road, falls under the Civil Lines Police station. It is not yet clear whether Harshita was selling the government property from the Flagstaff Road house.

