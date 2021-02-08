NDTV deletes story about daughter of Arvind Kejriwal being duped

NDTV reported how a fraudster duped daughter of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Harshita Kejriwal, of Rs 34,000, when she tried selling a second-hand sofa on the online marketplace OLX.

It said that following a complaint, the Delhi Civil Lines Police Station registered a complaint and started investigating the matter.

However, minutes after publishing the report NDTV deleted the report from its website.

The report by NDTV which was deleted minutes after it was published

NDTV also deleted the Tweet pertaining to the story it posted a short while ago.

Now deleted tweet by NDTV

India TV, which had also published the same report, deleted it too.

According to now-deleted reports, the accused has duped Harshita of Rs 34,000. The accused had initially deposited a small amount of money into Harshita Kejriwal’s account, presumably to gain her trust. Later, using a rigged QR code sent to Harshita, the fraudster withdrew the sum from her account.

Delhi Civil Lines Police have registered a case based on Delhi CM’s daughter’s complaint and investigations are underway.

Now deleted report by NDTV

It is unclear as to why the story was deleted by NDTV. There are several reports, like this one on OneIndia, that still carry the story. It is unclear if the story itself was false or NDTV and other media houses chose to delete the report under some sort of pressure from AAP.