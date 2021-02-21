Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, has been summoned by the CBI over a coal pilferage case. Abhishek Banerjee is also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

CBI summons wife of Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in coal pilferage case: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 21, 2021

The senior Trinamool leader has responded to the summons on social media. He said that they will not be intimidated and they have full faith in the law.

At 2pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down. pic.twitter.com/U0YB6SC5b8 — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) February 21, 2021

Rujira Banerjee has been summoned in the case for the first time. The CBI had conducted raids related to the matter the previous week. An FIR had been registered earlier in November 2020 against Anup Manjhi alias Lala, Eastern Coalfield Ltd General Managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai for their alleged involvement in the coal smuggling scam.

The names of ECL Chief of Security Tanmay Das, Area Security Inspector, Kunustoria Dhananjay Rai and SSI and security in-charge Kajor area Debashish Mukherjee were mentioned as well. It is alleged that Manjhi was involved in illegal mining and coal theft in Kunustora and Kajoria.