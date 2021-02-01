A letter addressed by a terrorist attacker to the Israel Ambassador to India has brought to fore an Iranian link to Friday’s low-intensity blast outside New Delhi’s Israeli embassy, as per a report in the Hindustan Times. In the wake of the terror attack, the investigators recovered a letter addressed to Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka, that termed the blast a ‘trailer’ and promised retribution for the deaths of two Iranians in a drone attack by the United States in 2020.

Letter that was addressed by terrorist attacker to Israel Ambassador to India @DrRonMalka when the IED was thrown outside the Israel Embassy in New Delhi. Letter says: ‘We can end your life anytime anywhere’. Letter talks about revenge. Iran hand is suspected behind the attack. pic.twitter.com/6Fpcr76v4G — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 1, 2021

On Friday, an IED Blast was reported outside Jindal House near the Israel Embassy in Delhi. According to the forensic teams, three cars were damaged, and black powder was used to carry out attacks on the Israel Embassy.

“This is just a trailer presented to you, that we can observe you, from eating to …..Mind it, all the participants and partners of Israeli terrorist ideology will be no more in existence. Now get ready for big and better revenge of our heroes (Soleimani, Muhandis and Fakhrizadeh),” the letter read.

The letter warned the Israeli Ambassador that it has the capability of ending their lives anytime, and that Israeli terror shelters would be destroyed. “All you have to do is count your days,” the letter concluded.

The letter was addressed to “The Terrorist, Devil of Terrorist Nation Dr Ron Malka” and was written by someone who identified himself as Sarallah India Hezbollah. It is pertinent to note that Hezbollah is the Shia Islamist political party in Lebanon with a sword arm — a sworn enemy of Israel. The letter promises revenge for the killing of Iran Quds Commander Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mehdhi Al Muhandis, who were killed in a US drone attack in January 2020, and Iranian nuclear physicist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died in a car bomb attack in Iran in November 2020.

After the Iranian link was established in the recent attack, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval talked to their Israeli counterparts. Doval also made a phone call and briefed the Israelis about the ongoing investigation despite being abroad on a visit.

Iranian connection in a similar terror attack in 2012

The terror blast brings under the spotlight the terror attack in 2012 when an Israeli embassy vehicle was targeted in New Delhi and the investigation pointed towards the involvement of Iranian agencies. A similar letter promising to avenge the ‘martyrdom’ of some Iranians were recovered from the spot.

On February 13, 2012, a sticky bomb was placed on the car of an Israeli diplomat’s wife, due to which she had received injuries. Incidentally, the Quds Force, also known as Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was then accused of carrying out attacks on the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi. Four people had suffered injuries after a bomb explosion on an Israeli diplomatic car in New Delhi.