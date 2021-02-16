National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has initiated an inquiry against pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee for illegally obtaining the IP location of a 15-year-old boy and threatening him on the social media platform. As per the sources, in a letter addressed to Twitter Inc. NCPCR said that the commission received a complaint that a 15-year-old boy is being harassed and threatened on Instagram by Dhruv Rathee.

The commission further said that the boy had highlighted that Rathee messaged the kid on Instagram and threatened to harm him. The boy posted the details on Twitter. The kid further alleged that Rathee threatened him of legal consequences and claimed he had obtained his location by IP address. Rathee claimed he would drag the kid’s name in a fake case if the kid continues to support other individuals.

The commission took cognizance of the matter under Section 13 (1) (d) (j) and (k) of CPCR Act, 2005 and initiated inquiry against Dhruv Rathee. It was further stated that obtaining the IP address of the minor and threatening him on social media platform is grave and serious in nature.

Twitter has to initiate action against Rathee in 7 days

The commission has directed Twitter Inc. to take appropriate action against Dhruv Rathee within seven days of the issue of the letter. NCPCR further asked Twitter to provide related information about the complaint without any delay. Failing to comply with the orders of the commission, NRCPC will take appropriate action against Twitter Inc. as per the law.

Dhruv Rathee threatened 15-year-old

Some screenshots were posted by a Twitter user claiming that Dhruv Rathee had threatened him in Instagram DMs for supporting YouTube channel The Strings. The boy agreed that he was at fault too, but the intimidation and threats Rathee passed in DMs were serious in nature.

Screenshot of tweet from the minor boy’s now-deleted Twitter account (Source: Twitter)

The screenshots shared by the minor showed how Rathee threatened him and said that if the boy continues to support Strings, he would drag his name in the case and ruin his life.

Screenshots of messages sent by Dhruv Rathee to the minor boy. (Source: Twitter)

When the boy told him he was 15 years old, Rathee allegedly said that his age does not matter to him. The boy has since deleted/deactivated his Twitter account.