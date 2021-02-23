Fact-check: Has Hollywood actor Gerard Butler embraced Hinduism

Social media has been buzzing with reports that Hollywood actor Gerard Butler has embraced Hinduism.

The tweet claimed that Hollywood star Gerard Butler has embraced Hinduism. Tweet with same images and similar text was also shared by other social media users.

Another tweeted showed him with a copy of Bhagwad Geeta.

Similar claims were made by one online portal which published a report in January 2020 that Butler along with his girlfriend has embraced Hinduism.

However, that is not true. In December 2019-January 2020, Butler was vacationing in India and had visited Varanasi and Rishikesh and Karnataka where he met the Dalai Lama.

The images shared by the above posts are from his vacation.

Here is the image of Butler with industrialist Yash Birla who had accompanied him to Rishikesh.

The second image shared with the claim that Butler has embraced Hinduism is from the same trip when he had visited the Ganden Shartse Monastery in Karnataka. This is where he had met the Dalai Lama.

Butler, during his India visit had also explored the Ghats at Varanasi and a Yoga retreat centre. He had visited Varanasi over ten years ago as well and has always found the experience magical. Last year, he had also meditated on the Ghats and did a private puja.