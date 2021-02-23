Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Updated:

Greta toolkit case: Delhi court grants bail to accused Disha Ravi

The court granted her bail on the condition of two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each. Though Disha's lawyer asked for reducing the surety amount to Rs 50,000, the court did not relent.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Court grants bail to Disha Ravi who was arrested in Greta Thunberg Toolkit case
Disha Ravi(Source: oneindia.com)
The Patiala House court in Delhi on Tuesday granted bail to Bengaluru-based ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi, who was arrested in connection with the toolkit case.

Granting interim protection to Ravi, the court said, “Considering the insufficient and sketchy evidence on record, We do not find any credible reason to breach the rule of bail for a 22-year-old girl who has absolutely no criminal antecedents.”

The court granted her bail on the condition of two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each. Though Disha’s lawyer asked for reducing the surety amount to Rs 50,000, the court did not relent.

Ravi was accused by the Delhi Police of being one of the creators of the Toolkit—a Google document that was created to organise a widespread anti-India campaign under the pretext of the farmer protests. The police had also accused Ravi of being a part of the global nexus to ferment unrest and trigger violence under the pretext of supporting the demonstrations against the three newly introduced agriculture laws.

On Monday, Ravi was sent to one-day police custody after a three-day judicial remand and spending five days in police custody. Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police on February 13. In a closely-guarded operation, the Special Cell of Delhi Police detained 21-year-old ‘climate activist’ and founding member of Greta Thunberg’s Fridays For Future’s India chapter, Disha Ravi.

The police had sought her custody again yesterday stating that they want to confront Ravi with other accused in the case—Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk. She was brought to the Delhi Police Cyber Cell for the same earlier on Tuesday.

Muluk and Jacob were both charged for sedition along with Ravi but they manage to get transit bail from the Bombay High Court. The duo was, however, interrogated at the Delhi Police’s Cyber cell office in Dwarka.

Greta Thunberg toolkit case

A few days back, activist Greta Thunberg accidentally released a toolkit that her supporters could use to propagate misinformation about farmer protests. Since then, security agencies are investigating the toolkit and searching for people who created and distributed the documents. A leaked WhatsApp chat between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg revealed the international conspiracy behind creating chaos in the country in the guise of supporting the demonstrations.

On February 4, Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered a case against the creators of the ‘toolkit’ on farmer protests under serious sections including sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups under Sections 124A, 120A and 153 A of the Indian Penal Code. Upon realising the blunder Greta had made, she deleted the original tweet and uploaded an edited file claiming the old file was outdated.

Toolkit exposes nexus between NGOs, overseas network, political parties and Khalistanis

The toolkit Greta posted on Twitter opened Pandora’s box revealing deep-knitted nexus between international celebrities, NGOs, media houses, and terrorist organisations directly linked to Khalistani movement. There was enough propaganda material in the toolkit to run widespread campaigns against India.

Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner (Crime Branch), Delhi Police had said that initial investigation revealed the toolkit was linked to Poetic Justice Foundation which has close links with Khalistani movement and has been termed as a pro-Khalistani organisation. The founder of PJF has openly supported Khalistani movement and had claimed these protests are just a beginning. “The ‘toolkit’ exposes the conspiracy by an organised overseas network to instigate the farmer protests,” Ranjan added.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

